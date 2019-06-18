Kikuchi serves up 6 runs, Mariners bullpen not much better, and offense stalls in shutout loss to Royals

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, looks down as Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield runs the bases on his three-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Statistically, this was supposed to be a series the Seattle Mariners could win. Kansas City arrived in town Monday with the second-worst record in baseball, and an active eight-game losing streak against the Mariners. Two games later, the Royals are a win away from sweeping a Seattle team that seems to slip further into irrelevancy with each passing day.

Jorge Soler homered once and Whit Merrifield twice, seven Royals recorded hits against struggling Seattle rookie Yusei Kikuchi, the bullpen didn’t fare much better, and the Mariners managed a paltry six hits in a lopsided 9-0 shutout loss Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.

As it has so often this season, the trouble started early for Seattle. The definitive damage was done in the top of the first when Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi and Alex Gordon strung together three consecutive base hits against Kikuchi. Mondesi stole his MLB-leading 27th base moments after his single, and Gordon drove in both of his speedy teammates to give Kansas City an immediate 2-0 advantage it never lost.

Kikuchi (3-5, 5.15 ERA) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second after allowing a leadoff double, and one-out single and walk, but Soler tacked on another run for the Royals in the third, launching a solo shot to right center. And, following a one-out single and double in the fourth, Merrifield crushed a three-run shot to left to give the Royals a 6-0 lead.

Kikuchi made it through less than six innings for his fifth consecutive start, completing five while allowing the six earned runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out five on 97 pitches.

He has allowed four earned runs or more in four of his past five starts — including six earned runs apiece in three of his past four — has a 10.35 ERA during that stretch, and has been tagged with a loss in four of those appearances. During that span, he has also allowed at least one run in the first inning four times. His last win came on May 19.

Four different relievers closed the game for Seattle, and didn’t have much more success with two of the four allowing the Royals to tack on runs. Matt Festa allowed a leadoff double to Nicky Lopez in the sixth, who later scored on a Merrifield sacrifice fly. Jesse Biddle allowed a leadoff double in the eighth before Merrifield cranked his 10th homer of the season — and second of the game — in the eighth to make it 9-0. Merrifield finished with a season-high six RBIs in his second career multi-homer game.

Cory Gearrin and Gerson Bautista worked scoreless innings in the seventh and ninth, respectively, and each recorded a pair of strikeouts. But, the game was far out of reach by then.

The Mariners couldn’t put much together against Kansas City starter Homer Bailey (6-6, 4.82), who pushed his record back to even, tossing a season-high 7 2/3 shutout innings and allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out six on 121 pitches.

Seattle’s best two opportunities to score came in the first four pitches of the game, when Mallex Smith and J.P. Crawford hit identical deep fly balls to right center on 1-0 counts. But, Jorge Bonifacio hauled in both near-homers with his back against the wall.

Seattle stranded eight runners in the three hours that followed, and put just four in scoring position in dropping its second consecutive game after alternating wins and losses for the past 13 contests. The club hasn’t won two straight since May 13-14, when it swept Oakland in a two-game series.