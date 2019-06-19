Santana homers twice, Gonzales delivers quality outing as Mariners thump Royals

Seattle Mariners’ Mallex Smith greets Domingo Santana after scoring on Santana’s three-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Remember the product the Seattle Mariners put on the field back in April? They were piling up runs against opposing starters, and their pitching staff was stringing together some quality outings. Though the start was surprising for a club entering a step-back season, and though it all came crashing down a month later, the Mariners were playing loose, and getting the results.

Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against Kansas City was reminiscent of that start. Another historic winning streak isn’t too likely to follow, but the progress Seattle showed in an 8-2 thumping of the Royals was at least encouraging.

Mariners ace Marco Gonzales delivered his third consecutive quality start — and win — after a run of six losses sent him reeling during May and early June. Two weeks removed from swapping from left field to right on defense, Domingo Santana continued to show how that move has helped his bat, crushing a pair of homers in a game for the second time during a 14-game stretch.

After Santana launched a three-run homer with no outs in the first, Daniel Vogelbach promptly followed with a solo shot to boost his Home Run Derby campaign, giving Seattle back-to-back homers for the eighth time this season. And, eight of Seattle’s nine starters logged at least one hit off Kansas City starter Brad Keller, to build a six-run lead by the fourth inning.

It seemed more free, and enjoyable, for a club that hasn’t been able to piece together back-to-back wins for more than five weeks.

Gonzales (7-7, 4.38 ERA) set the tone early in front of an announced crowd of 16,228 at T-Mobile Park, allowing two earned runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five, and tallied 96 pitches.

The Royals scratched across runs against Gonzales twice, but were held scoreless for a long stretch in between. He faced more than four batters in an inning just once, and worked into the seventh inning for his second straight outing.

Billy Hamilton drew a leadoff walk in the third, and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice for Kansas City’s first run, but Gonzales didn’t allow another until the seventh, when Cam Gallagher’s two-out double drove in Jorge Bonifacio.

Cory Gearrin recorded the final out of the seventh without further damage after Gonzales was pulled, and Anthony Bass and Roenis Elias each worked scoreless innings to close out the win.

Seattle’s offense jumped on Keller (3-9, 4.45) from the first at-bat. Mallex Smith doubled, J.P. Crawford walked and Santana sent his first homer of the game 399 feet to left center. Vogelbach’s 394-foot smash off made it 4-0 before Kansas City recorded an out.





The Mariners tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Dylan Moore led off the inning with a single, and Smith was hit by a pitch before Crawford pitched in an RBI single. Santana singled to move Crawford to third, and Vogelbach hit a deep sacrifice fly to left to score Crawford.

Keller was pulled after throwing a season-low four innings, allowing the seven earned runs on nine hits, while walking two and striking out five on 95 pitches. The seven runs he allowed were a season-high, and this marked the first time this season he’d allowed multiple home runs in a game. He’d allowed just four homers this season in 15 previous starts before the Mariners launched two in the first inning.

Santana hit his 15th homer of the season on a 399-foot solo shot in the sixth, hitting two long balls in a game for the third time this season and sixth time in his career. He finished with a season-high five RBIs. Vogelbach leads the club with 18 homers, and Seattle is still hitting home runs at an impressive clip. The three Wednesday brings their season total to 136, which ranks second in the majors behind the Twins, who have 138.