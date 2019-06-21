Smith does a little bit of everything, trio of Mariners homer in win over Orioles

Seattle Mariners’ Mallex Smith, left, steals second base as the ball gets past Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar and into the outfield during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Seattle. Smith also took third base on the play. AP

Since returning from a stint with Triple-A Tacoma last month, Seattle Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith has said he wants to be a spark for this club as its leadoff hitter.

He certainly stayed true to those words Friday night at T-Mobile Park, reaching base safely in all five of his plate appearances, finishing 3-for-3 with two walks, stealing two bases and scratching across four runs to help propel the Mariners to a 10-9 win over the Orioles.

Despite a mid-game meltdown that nearly cost the Mariners notching a third consecutive win for the first time since April, Seattle’s early offensive onslaught proved just enough. Again working behind a 3-0 deficit after the top of the first, Smith doubled to lead off the bottom half, and J.P. Crawford singled him in to quickly cut into the lead.

The Mariners tied the game in the second. Rookie utility infielder Dylan Moore launched a solo homer before Smith singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and then scratched across the tying run on another Crawford single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seattle seemingly broke the game open in the third. Omar Narvez singled with one out, and vetern third baseman Kyle Seager earned a standing ovation from the crowd of 23,281 by crushing his fifth homer of the season to straightaway center to give the Mariners a 5-3 lead they never lost. Moore walked and scored on Smith’s third hit of the game two batters later. Smith then advanced on Crawford’s third single, and stole third before a Domingo Santana double scored both of them to make it 8-3.

Two more tack-ons in the fifth proved necessary. Mac Williamson became the third Mariner in the game to homer with a solo shot, and after walking, Smith scored his fourth run of the game on a Daniel Vogelbach single to stretch the lead to seven runs.

Smith, Crawford and Santana combined to reach base safely 11 consecutive times before recording an out between them. It wasn’t until the fifth inning, when Santana struck out in his fourth plate appearance, that one of the top three batters in Seattle’s lineup failed to reach base.

The Orioles climbed back to make it 10-9 by the end of the seventh, but reliever Austin Adams struck out the side in the eighth, and Roenis Elias struck out a pair of batters in the ninth to earn his second save in as many games as Seattle held on.

In what seems to be a nightly occurrence, the Mariners gifted their opponent an early lead — though not with an opener this time — allowing the Orioles to build a three-run cushion in the first inning. After recording the first out, Baltimore jumped on Mike Leake, stringing together an early rally on four consecutive hits.

Anthony Santander and Dwight Smith Jr. each singled, Pedro Severino then doubled to plate both of them, and Chance Sisco singled to drive in Severino before Leake got a much-needed double play to end the frame. He settled in the next four innings, facing the minimum amount of batters in each, aided by another double play and his two strikeouts in the outing.

At that point, Leake appeared on his way to a fifth consecutive quality start, but Baltimore stormed back in the sixth, piling up five more runs on six hits, and pushing Leake out of the game before the inning was over. Jonathan Villar led off the inning with a double before Leake got his only out of the frame. Smith, Severino, Sisco and Hanser Alberto combined for four consecutive hits, and each eventually scored — Sisco on a fielding error by Crawford that had double-play potential.

Leake left the game after Chris Davis singled to load the bases, and Cory Gearrin got the next to outs to end the disastrous inning with the Mariners still in the lead, but not before Leake’s fifth allowed run of the frame in Alberto crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice.

What was once a seven-run Mariners lead suddenly turned in to a 10-8 game, and the Orioles cut it even closer in the seventh. Gearrin allowed two hits to open the inning before Adams was called in. He gave up an RBI single to Severino, but struck out Sisco, and the Mariners converted a third double play to end the threat, still clinging to a one-run lead.