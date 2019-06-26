Mariners road preview: Tough trips to Milwaukee, Houston looming

Do Mariners commercials make you bust a gut? Try this blooper reel on for size Nobody in MLB makes killer commercials like the Seattle Mariners. This blooper reel captures some of the behind-the-scenes antics of production. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nobody in MLB makes killer commercials like the Seattle Mariners. This blooper reel captures some of the behind-the-scenes antics of production.

The Seattle Mariners (35-47) finished their most recent homestand with a 4-3 record, including a series win over the Orioles, but remain 12 games below .500 entering a six-game road trip against a pair of playoff contenders.

Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through Monday’s games.

Tuesday, June 25 — Opponent: Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m. Pitching probables: Marco Gonzales (8-6, 4.38 ERA) vs. Zach Davies (7-1, 3.06).

Wednesday, June 26 — Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m. TBD vs. Adrian Houser (2-1, 2.27).





Thursday, June 27 — Milwaukee, 11:10 a.m. Mike Leake (7-6, 4.54) vs. Chase Anderson (3-2, 4.70).

Friday, June 28 — Houston, 5:10 p.m. TBD vs. Wade Miley (6-4, 3.51).

Saturday, June 29 — Houston, 5:15 p.m. Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 5.11) vs. Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.67).

Sunday, June 30 — Houston, 11:10 a.m. Gonzales vs. Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.54).

Monday, July 1 — Off day.

About the Brewers (42-36): The Mariners might be catching Milwaukee at as good a time as any. Though the Brewers are coming off a four-game split with the Reds, they’ve lost seven of their last 10. ... The Brewers lead the National League in home runs with 135, and trail only Seattle (144) and Minnesota (147) in the majors. Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich is a big reason why. His 29 homers lead the majors. ... With the All-Star break approaching, Yelich is producing offensively at an even higher clip than his MVP season, slashing at .342/.435/.744 with a 1.179 OPS. His slugging percentage and OPS also lead the majors, and he has an NL-leading 17 stolen bases.

About the Astros (49-30): Houston struggled on a recent road trip to the East, getting swept by the Reds and scratching out just one win in a four-game series against the Yankees. The Astros have lost seven of their past 10. ... Injuries have somewhat slowed the Astros down, Houston’s .343 team on-base percentage still leads the American League. ... Left fielder Michael Brantley has been a consistent contributor, posting a .322/.382/.512 slash line. His batting average leads the club, and his 43 RBIs are tied for the team lead with injured outfielder George Springer (hamstring). ... Ace Justin Verlander’s 2.67 ERA is among the lowest of AL starters, his 10 wins are tied for the most in the majors, and the 114 2/3 innings he’s worked through leads all starters.