Mariners slugger Daniel Vogelbach named to first All-Star Game

Daniel Vogelbach celebrates a home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Kansas City Royals in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Seattle Mariners slugger Daniel Vogelbach was selected Sunday to play in his first All-Star game. He is the third player in Mariners history to be selected as a designated hitter, joining Edgar Martinez (six selections) and Nelson Cruz (two).

Vogelbach, a 26-year-old designated hitter and first baseman, has flourished during his first chance at a full season in the majors, slashing at .244/.379/.519 with 11 doubles, a club-high 20 home runs and 48 RBIs in 79 games.

He entered Sunday ranked tied for seventh in the American League in homers, and has dazzled fans with his power while becoming one of the leaders in Seattle’s clubhouse with his easy-going demeanor.

His consistent patience at the plate has also earned him 56 walks which are fifth-best in the AL — he’s ranked tied for eighth in club history prior to the All-Star break with that mark — and an on-base percentage that ranks eighth.

Vogelbach is the only Mariners player selected to this season’s All-Star Game. The game will be played at 5 p.m. on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and will be televised nationally by FOX Sports.