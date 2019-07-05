Kikuchi delivers one of his best starts, but errors cost Mariners again in loss to A’s

Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson (28) scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy catches the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 5, 2019, in Seattle. AP

What was shaping up to be the best start Yusei Kikuchi’s young career took a turn in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t because the Seattle Mariners rookie left-hander lost any of the sharpness that helped him retire 17 of the first 20 batters he faced. Instead, what turned a quality start into Seattle’s seventh loss in eight games was again the spotty defense that has cost the club so many times this season.

Hanging onto a one-run lead he maintained throughout the bulk of his outing, Kikuchi allowed a leadoff double to Oakland’s Matt Olson in the seventh. A soft single by Khris Davis followed, which should have set the A’s up with runners at the corners with no outs, and put the Mariners in position for a possible double play.

But, some of the same problems that have nagged at Seattle all season crept up again on that Davis single, which eluded Domingo Santana’s glove on the ground in right. Olson, who was initially held up at third, hustled home as Santana grabbed for the ball, and scored on the fielding error to tie the game.

Davis wound up at second on Santana’s errant throw, which skipped past catcher Tom Murphy and resulted in another error, and later pushed across the go-ahead run on a Ramon Laureano sacrifice fly to left. The A’s shut the Mariners out over the final three frames to snatch away an eventual 5-2 win Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Santana had played relatively clean defense since making the switch from left field to right in early June, but the two crucial errors he committed in the decisive seventh brought his season total to 12, which leads all outfielders in baseball. His two blunders ticked Seattle’s errors total up to 90 — which is 25 more than any other team in the majors this season.





Kikuchi was brilliant through the first six frames, his only mistake coming on a low slider that Franklin Barreto pulled over the left field fence for a home run that tied the game at 1-1 in the third. Kikuchi retired 10 consecutive batters after the home run, and didn’t allow another hit until the sixth. Matt Chapman singled on a sharp liner down the third base line with two outs, but was called out trying to stretch it into a double when left fielder Mac Williamson whipped the ball to Dee Gordon at second to retire the side.

The A’s squeezed 18 pitches out of Kikuchi in the decisive seventh, pushing his total to 95 for the night. His outing ended there, and he left the game trailing, but not before he struck out Chad Pinder on three pitches to end the frustrating frame. Kikuchi allowed the three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out five. It was the third time in 18 true starts this season he’s pitched seven complete innings.

Anthony Bass worked a scoreless inning in relief in the eighth to keep the Mariners in reach, striking out two, but Oakland jumped on Dan Altavilla in the ninth to put the game out of reach. Altavilla issued one-out walks to Davis and Mark Canha. Laureano then grounded to short, but inched out what would have been an inning-ending double play, was called safe at first, and the play was upheld on video review. Pinch hitting for Pinder, Robbie Grossman then knocked a double over a leaping Santana in right, scoring two more runs to give the A’s a comfortable three-run cushion.

Tim Beckham singled for Seattle in the seventh, and advanced on a passed ball, but was the only Mariners batter to reach base after the A’s took the lead.

Mallex Smith opened the first for the Mariners by beating out a choppy infield grounder for a single. He then left too early attempting to steal on Oakland starter Brett Anderson, but the pickoff try was unsuccessful, Olson’s throw to second was wide, and Smith advanced to third as the ball bounced into the grass. He was awarded his 23rd stolen base of the season, which ranks second in the majors.

With Smith suddenly in scoring position, J.P. Crawford lifted a sacrifice fly into right, giving the Mariners a rare early lead at 1-0 that wasn’t equalized until Barreto’s homer in the third.

Murphy, who was catching Kikuchi for the first time this season, broke that 1-1 tie in the fifth, hammering a solo homer 397 feet to right center. It was his ninth of the season.



