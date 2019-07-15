Bullpen breakthrough? Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala activated after 11 months on IL

Sam Tuivailala pitches during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

It’s been nearly a year since Seattle Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala has pitched in a major league baseball game. Freshly acquired by the club at the trade deadline last season, Tuivailala was shipped to the injured list with a ruptured right Achilles tendon in August after just five appearances.

He seemed close to returning to the Mariners early in June, fully healed from surgery, but shoulder discomfort set back his rehab for more than a month.

Monday morning, at long last, the 26-year-old right-hander was finally activated from the 60-day IL to boost one of baseball’s worst bullpens.

“It’s all coming together pretty good,” Tuivailala said last week, while on his second rehab stint this season with Triple-A Tacoma. “Obviously we’re very close, so I’m eager to get out there and just keep working on stuff.”

The Mariners were still in playoff contention, just a few games out of the second American League Wild Card spot, the last time Tuivailala pitched, and he allowed just one earned run across 5 1/3 innings in the five outings before his injury with four strikeouts and a walk.





This season is much different, with Seattle well out of reach of the playoffs and staring down the very real possibility of 100 losses, but Tuivailala’s return should at least help steady the Mariners in high-leverage pitching situations late in ballgames.

Tuivailala could appear for the Mariners as early as the two-game series in Oakland, which begins Tuesday. He’s made nine minor league rehab appearances since June 24 with Short-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma, including allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts across 1 2/3 innings in back-to-back appearances with the Rainers on Friday and Saturday. He threw a combined 38 pitches (28 strikes).

“The biggest thing was getting his range of motion back, and loosening up that shoulder,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said last month, when Tuivailala started his rehab assignment. “He’s been working his tail off with our training staff to do the manuals to crank those muscles open, and getting the range back. He’s been feeling better, and the mound work showed it.”

Tuivailala acknowledged before his first rehab start with Everett last month that the road back has been long, and had unexpected turns.

“It’s kind of like a wave,” he said. “You’ve got good days, bad days, but I’m just excited to get back out there. My body is feeling better, so I’m just happy about it.”

In corresponding roster moves Monday, the Mariners optioned right-handers Parker Markel and David McKay back to Tacoma, leaving Seattle’s 40-man roster at 39 players, and its active roster at 24. The Mariners are carrying just seven relievers following the moves, so that extra roster spot could be filled with another bullpen arm.