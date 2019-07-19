Mariners homestand preview: Angels, Rangers, Tigers in town

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani prepares to bat against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP

The Seattle Mariners (39-60) haven’t won a game since the All-Star break and return home Friday after matching a season-high six-game losing streak for the fourth time.

Two American League Wild Card contenders in the Angels and Rangers visit for three games apiece before the Mariners host AL Central cellar dweller Detroit for four.

All games are broadcast on television on Root Sports Northwest and radio on 710 ESPN.

Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through Wednesday’s games.

MARINERS HOMESTAND PREVIEW

Friday, July 19 — Opponent: Los Angeles Angels, 7:10 p.m. Pitching probables: TBD vs. Mike Leake (7-8, 4.60 ERA).

Saturday, July 20 — Los Angeles Angels, 6:10 p.m. Griffin Canning (3-5, 4.75) vs. Wade LeBlanc* (5-3, 5.15).

Sunday, July 21 — Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 p.m. Andrew Heaney (1-3, 5.09) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.01).

Monday, July 22 — Texas, 7:10 p.m. Jesse Chavez (3-5, 4.72) vs. Marco Gonzales (10-8, 4.48).

Tuesday, July 23 — Texas, 7:10 p.m. Adrian Sampson (6-6, 4.92) vs. Tommy Milone* (1-4, 3.95).

Wednesday, July 24 — Texas, 12:40 p.m. Mike Minor (8-4, 2.73) vs. Leake.

Thursday, July 25 — Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Jordan Zimmerman (0-6, 7.01) vs. LeBlanc*.

Friday, July 26 — Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Daniel Norris (2-8, 5.14) vs. Kikuchi.

Saturday, July 27 — Detroit, 1:10 p.m. TBD vs. Gonzales.

Sunday, July 28 — Detroit, 1:10 p.m. TBD vs. Milone.

Monday, July 29 — Off day.

* - LeBlanc and Milone are typically preceded by an opener.

About the Angels (50-47): Seattle’s AL West rival has been on a hot streak since returning from the All-Star break — including sweeping the Mariners in a three-game set in Anaheim out of the gate less than a week ago — and is well within reach of a Wild Card spot. ... The upcoming series between the Mariners and Angels is the final time the clubs will play each other this season. The two have split with eight wins and losses apiece in previous meetings this year. ... Angels center fielder Mike Trout was removed from last Sunday’s game against the Mariners with a right calf strain, and has missed playing time, but is projected to return for this final trip to Seattle. Trout is continuing another convincing MVP campaign by leading the AL in homers (30), RBIs (75), slugging percentage (.666) and OPS (1.121), while leading the majors in walks (77) andon-base percentage (.455). ... Sunday will likely mark the final time Japanese stars Kikuchi and Shohei Ohtani will face each other during Kikuchi’s rookie year. Ohtani is 2-for-4 with a homer, RBI, walk and strikeout against Kikuchi this season.

About the Rangers (50-46): Seattle still has a handful of meetings against Texas this season, and the results in the first half weren’t great. The Mariners went 3-7 against the Rangers during the first three series — and two of them were in Seattle — and has allowed double-digit runs to their AL West rivals four times already this season. Texas is averaging 7.3 runs per game against the Mariners this season. ... The Mariners are winless against the three starters they’re set to face, and have lost a pair of games already to both Minor and Skyline High School product Sampson. ... Minor has the second-lowest ERA among starters in the AL — and fifth-lowest in the majors — and hasn’t lost a decision since May.

About the Tigers (29-62): There are five teams in the majors with worse records than the Mariners, and Detroit is one of them. Entering Thursday, the Tigers were tied with Baltimore for the fewest wins in baseball this season, and were among four teams with more than 60 losses, joining the Blue Jays (61), Royals (62) and Orioles (66). They haven’t won a series since May. ... Detroit lost consecutive series to Kansas City and Cleveland to open the second half, but unlike the Mariners, has won a game since the All-Star break. ... No Tigers player with more than 150 plate appearances is batting over .300, though right fielder Nicholas Castellanos leads the AL in doubles (32). ... None of the 10 pitchers who have started a game for Detroit this season have a winning record.