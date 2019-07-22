The Mariners seem to need 5 runs to win a baseball game. They got 7 against Texas

Five seems to be the magic number for the Seattle Mariners this season.

When their offense — which these days is a melting pot of players earmarked for the future, veterans who might not be too long for the club, and minor leaguers filling in for injured starters — manages five or more runs in a game, the Mariners have a relatively impressive winning record at 37-15.

The days the offense produces fewer than five runs, well, that’s where most of the losses in this already lost season come from. Seattle has won just four of those games with a telling 47 losses.

Monday night at T-Mobile Park, against a Texas team that has pummeled them several times this season, the Mariners ended up on the right side of their magic number, securing their second win since the All-Star break. Austin Nola’s three-run homer to left in the second proved the decisive hit, and Seattle added some insurance later on its way to a 7-3 win.

It was just the Mariners’ fourth win in 11 meetings with Texas this season, and fourth win overall in the month of July. But, as Seattle trudges through another season that surely won’t end in the playoffs, any win that comes with multiple runs scored, stable pitching and an error-free defensive effort is a positive step.

After laboring through the first two innings, and burning 47 pitches in the process, Marco Gonzales regrouped to turn in one of his more productive outings of the season, and push his win total 11.

Though, for a moment, it seemed the Rangers might get an opening to hang double digits on the Mariners for the fifth time this season.

Elvis Andrus knocked a two-out, ground-rule double to right in the first. Then, moments after a fan in a Texas jersey snatched a foul ball that would have been the third out in the first inning away from Kyle Seager, Hunter Pence used his second chance to drive in a run.

And, in the second, Gonzales quickly worked himself into a bases-loaded jam with no outs. Roughned Odor and Asdrubel Cabrera each singled, and Delino DeShields beat out a bunt single, setting the Rangers up to break the game open early. But, it didn’t quite happen. Gonzales struck out a pair of batters — though Shin-Soo Choo sandwiched an RBI single in between that made it 2-0 — and got Andrus to line out to right after a 12-pitch at-bat to end the threat with minimal damage.

After that, Gonzales allowed just one hit over his final five innings, worked through the seventh on 111 total pitches, and at one point retired 13 consecutive batters. He allowed just the two runs on seven hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

Texas’ only other run of the game came on an Odor solo homer off reliever Cory Gearrin in the ninth. Anthony Bass worked a scoreless eighth for the Mariners.

Seattle’s offense did its part on the other end, and grabbed the lead for good in the second inning. Omar Narvaez singled and Tim Beckham walked before Nola drilled a line-drive homer to left to make it 3-2. It was his third home run of the season.

More tack-on runs came in the fourth, sixth and eighth. Beckham doubled to lead off the fourth, Seager walked and Dee Gordon singled to load the bases. Mallex Smith came through with a one-out single that drove in a pair of runs. Nola was hit by a pitch to reach in the sixth, and eventually scratched across another run on a J.P. Crawford single. And Seager, who has consistently struggled at the plate since returning from a long stay on the injured list, broke out with a solo homer in the eighth to make it 7-2.