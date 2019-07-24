With trade deadline approaching, Leake delivers another quality outing for Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake, right, runs down Texas Rangers’ Danny Santana (38) on a fielder’s choice hit by Rangers’ Elvis Andrus during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Mike Leake addressed the trade talk the last time he pitched. He knows his name has been consistently mentioned for about a year now. He knows he’s a chip the Seattle Mariners might try to deal soon, with one week remaining until the deadline, though he has a no-trade clause in his contract, and would have to approve any deal. All of that background chatter has almost become “normal” at this point, he said last week.

But, right now, he’s pitching like all of that outside noise doesn’t exist.

Five days removed from carrying a perfect game into the ninth inning, Leake came back with another quality outing Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, making just one significant mistake in an otherwise clean game to prop the Mariners to a 5-3 win over Texas.

Leake’s made three starts since the All-Star break. The first, arguably the worst of his career, was in Anaheim, where he couldn’t get out of the first inning. In the two since, he’s allowed a combined three runs across 16 innings — all three coming on a Rougned Odor homer in the sixth inning Wednesday afternoon — and struck out 13 batters, while walking just one.

His seven innings against the Rangers weren’t quite as crisp as the one-hitter he threw against the Angels on Friday, but he showed the control and longevity that has shaped his season. Leake bent, but didn’t break in five clean frames before allowing Odor his fourth homer of the series with two outs in the fifth.

After Tim Beckham misplayed a deep fly ball to left in the first that turned into a triple for Danny Santana, Leake immediately regroued. He corralled a hard comebacker from Elvis Andrus, and initiated a rundown between third and home, eventually tagging Santana in the base path for the second out of the inning. He then struck out Nomar Mazara to end the threat.

Leake later worked out of minor jams in the third and fourth after allowing back-to-back base hits in each frame. An Andrus groundout got him out of the third, and a strikeout and double play ended the threat in the fourth, after the Rangers put two runners on with no outs.

And, Leake made a handful of impressive defensive plays throughout the outing to help himself, including fielding a pair of hard comebackers to end the fifth and sixth. Odor’s two-out, three-run homer to right came with two outs in the sixth, after Mazara and Hunter Pence managed back-to-back singles, but only trimmed Seattle’s lead to 4-3.

Leake completed seven innings, allowing the three earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven on 100 pitches. He continues to carry the lowest ERA among Seattle starters at 4.25, and pushed his season record to 9-8.

Leake and Texas left-hander Mike Minor — one of the better left-handed starters in the majors this season — each took scoreless outings through the fourth inning before Daniel Vogelbach finally broke through for the Mariners to lead off the fifth.

Vogelbach lined his first of two solo homers in the game to right to give Seattle the decisive lead. His second home run off Minor — just his fourth off a left-handed pitcher this season — in the sixth gave the Mariners a two-run cushion after Odor’s homer in the top half of the inning, and brought his season total to a team-high 25. Vogelbach also homered twice in Leake’s near-perfect game last week.

Following Vogelbach’s first homer, the Mariners pushed across three more runs in the fifth on RBI singles from Kristopher Negron and J.P. Crawford, and scored another on a throwing error.