Beckham hits grand slam, plenty more Mariners make offensive contributions in rout of Tigers

Seattle Mariners’ Tim Beckham, right, celebrates in the dugout with Mallex Smith (0) after Beckham hit a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Seattle. AP

This was viewed as a “step back” season long before the Seattle Mariners ever took the field this spring. They weren’t supposed to win many games, and they haven’t. They weren’t supposed to make the playoffs, and they’re all but out of it before August. The proven veterans acquired in the offseason to fill out the major league roster as the Mariners geared up for the future that is still a couple years away, weren’t supposed to stick, and they haven’t.

But, as Seattle plays out the final two months of another lost season filled with injuries and roster moves that happen almost daily, manager Scott Servais has started regularly referring to this season as something else than a “step back.” Instead, it has become one of “opportunity” for younger players, and even some older, to show major league worth.

And, there have been some promising returns from players who, without these circumstances, might not even be on a big league roster.

This was especially evident Thursday night, when the Mariners routed Detroit, 10-2, in their series opener at T-Mobile Park. The Tigers do have the worst winning percentage in baseball, but Seattle (43-63) is starting to see consistent contributions from a handful of players who didn’t start the season with the club, or haven’t been regular starters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tim Beckham, the former starting shortstop whose playing time was limited when J.P. Crawford was called up from Triple-A Tacoma, gave the Mariners a commanding 5-1 lead in the third, crushing his second grand slam of the season to left after falling behind 0-2.

Filling in for injured second baseman Dee Gordon, Tim Lopes, in his first big league start, walked once, refused to be taken out of the game after a 91-mph fastball hit his left ear flap, causing his helmet to bounce off his head, scored a pair of runs, and later helped turn a bases-loaded, inning-ending double play.

Crawford, Seattle’s shortstop of the future, seemed to break out of his recent troubles at the plate, and had a pair of hits, including an RBI triple that scored Lopes in the fourth. He’s now hit safely in four consecutive games, including two multi-hit games in the last week.

Though Kyle Seager spent the first few months of the season on the injured list, and has watched his average dip below .200 in the 50 games he has played, he’s regrouped some in the past week, has an active four-game hitting streak, and added a pair of hits on a double and a solo shot to right center in the fifth that pushed Seattle’s lead to 8-2.

Austin Nola is hitting .333 since his promotion from Tacoma in June, and chipped in a single and double as the Mariners piled up nine hits on Detroit. The list could go on.

The Mariners never trailed after an explosive five-run third inning that quickly wiped away an early deficit. They loaded the bases with one out before Daniel Vogelbach hit into what should have been an inning-ending double play. Instead, Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum bobbled the soft grounder, Lopes scored to make it 1-1 and everyone was safe. Beckham’s grand slam, his 15th homer of the season, came three pitches later.

Crawford’s RBI triple down the right field line, his third of the season, scored Lopes again the following inning, and Omar Narvaez hit a ground-rule double to right center to plate Crawford. Vogelbach added a two-out double off the left field wall in the eighth that scored Dylan Moore and Crawford to make it 10-2.

The Mariners got what they needed out of rookie Erik Swanson, who made his second appearance as an opener since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma last week, in the first two innings. After allowing two earned runs in his first try as the opener against Oakland, Swanson walked Detroit’s first batter, then retired six straight, including notching three strikeouts.

He’s one of few Seattle has auditioned in the role this season to complete his outing without digging the Mariners and early hole, and one of fewer to do it working multiple innings.

Wade LeBlanc followed Swanson, and earned the win, tossing six complete innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out four on 86 pitches. He settled in after allowing a leadoff solo homer to John Hicks in the third, and calmly worked out of the bases-loaded jam in the fifth. LeBlanc didn’t labor much otherwise, retiring the final 10 batters he faced in order.

Making just his third relief appearance after an 11-month stay on the IL, Sam Tuivailala allowed a two-out single, and then made a throwing error to first base on what should have been the final out, but escaped the ninth without damage when Hicks grounded out to Seager.