Crawford continues to make strides as Mariners’ shortstop

J.P. Crawford passed a career milestone this week. Though he was only promoted from Triple-A Tacoma in May, and was later shut down for a brief stint with an ankle injury, the shortstop has already played more games in three months with the Seattle Mariners than he ever has in a single major-league season.

Crawford was set to make his usual start in Seattle’s infield Friday night, batting in his familiar No. 2 spot. In playing 52 games with the Mariners, he’s already eclipsed the former career-high 49 he played in Philadelphia last season, and the 23 he played for the Phillies the year before.

How has his first true season in the big leagues treated him so far?

“I feel good,” Crawford said. “I feel comfortable. I think that’s the main thing. I’m getting a chance to show what I can do, day in and day out. I’m thankful for the opportunity. I’m not letting it slip.”

In a season of opportunity for younger players, Crawford has consistently showed why Seattle’s organization believes he’s their shortstop of the future. He’s made strides as a middle infielder, and he is one of the Mariners’ more consistent hitters, reaching base safely in more than 80 percent of the games he’s played.

After a brief slump early in July, he took an active four-game hitting streak into Friday night’s game, including a pair of multi-hit games this week.

“I just got that rhythm going,” Crawford said. “The first couple weeks (of July) I was missing pitches I should have been hitting, and now I’m not. It’s just a matter of that, and letting the ball travel a split-second more, so you can see it a little bit more, and having the confidence in your hands, (knowing) that you’ve got the ability to drive the ball.”

Crawford has regained his consistency at the plate and continues to improve defensively even while transitioning to an everyday role in the majors.

“He’s learning playing every day at the big league level and what that takes out of you physically,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He’s dragging a little bit. I know he’s getting hits, and he’s playing really good defensively, but you have to learn how to play through it, and that’s part of going through every day at this level, certainly with the travel and everything else that goes on.

“He continues to grind it out. Quality at-bats. He knows the strike zone so well. If you swing at strikes, you’ve got a chance. It’s when you start chasing everything that it’s hard to get it reined in again. I’m really happy with the way he’s playing. ... It’s good to see him play through it and play well through it.”

Crawford said there’s a shift in focus and energy exerted from an everyday job in the minors to an everyday job in the majors.

“I’ve just learned you’ve got to take care of your body a lot more, before and after the game,” Crawford said. “You’ve got to do a lot more to keep your body refreshed.”

He’s spent more time stretching when he wakes up in the morning, stretches more when he gets to the ballpark, uses the hot and cold tubs each day, and wears compression boots more often.

“It’s been paying off,” he said. “I feel good right now. It’s going well.”

ROSTER MOVES

With his debut Wednesday, rookie infielder Tim Lopes became the 57th player the Mariners have used this season. Seattle has led the majors in player usage for most of the season, and is quickly approaching its own franchise record — 61 players in 2017 — with two months left to play.

The tally should tick up to 58 this weekend.

“This roster has been crazy,” Servais said.

Friday afternoon, the Mariners placed Lopes, who made his first career start at second base a night earlier, on the seven-day concussion list. He was hit in the left jaw area by a 91-mph fastball midway through Thursday night’s win over Detroit, and was later removed from the game and entered concussion protocol.

Lopes reached base twice (walk, hit by pitch) and scored a pair of runs in the 10-2 win before his early exit.

Infielder Ryan Court was selected from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Lopes, and will make his MLB debut with his first appearance. Court has slashed at .279/.377/.581 with eight doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 37 games with the Rainiers this season.

Court has primarily played infield throughout his career in the minors, but Servais said he could be used to help Seattle’s depleted outfield, which is currently without Domingo Santana and Mitch Haniger.

To make room for Court on the 40-man roster, the Mariners transferred Ryon Healy to the 60-day IL as he continues to work through lower back inflammation and other health issues he has been dealing with the past two months in Arizona.

He was initially placed on the 10-day IL on May 21, and would already be eligible to return, but had another setback with hip discomfort, Servais said earlier in the week. Given the longevity of his injury, and his slow progression, it is possible Healy doesn’t play another game for the Mariners this season.

INJURY UPDATES

▪ Santana (elbw soreness) was held out of the lineup again Friday, but took some swings in the batting cage, and could be available to pinch hit during the rest of the Detroit series.

▪ Hunter Strickland (lat strain) threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on rehab assignment with the Rainiers on Thursday night. He was in Seattle on Friday to get some extra throwing in, and could be activated this weekend, Servais said.

▪ Felix Hernandez (lat strain) will not begin a rehab assignment with Short-A Everett on Sunday as originally planned. “I think it’s probably best for him to have one more live BP here,” Servais said. That will likely happen Sunday.