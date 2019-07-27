Rookies Nola, Court – who waited a combined 17 seasons to make the majors – pace Mariners to win over Detroit

Seattle Mariners’ Austin Nola heads to first base after hitting a two-RBI triple against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Austin Nola and Ryan Court took different routes to ultimately join the Seattle Mariners, but each of their journeys to the majors lasted nearly a decade.

Nola, the 29-year-old former standout shortstop at LSU, was drafted in the fifth round by Miami in 2012, and learned to play catcher three years ago to boost his big-league value. Court, who is 31, was drafted a year earlier by Arizona out of Illinois State, and has been biding his time since, playing baseball just about everywhere.

Nola played 794 games between the minors and Arizona Fall League baseball across eight seasons before his major league debut. Court played 920 games in the minors, independent ball and the Dominican Winter League spanning nine seasons before reaching this level. Nola was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma in June, and Court was called up Friday.

So, two have each of these career minor leaguers contribute in big ways to Seattle’s 8-1 win over Detroit on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park added a little something extra. Nola collected a pair of extra-base hits, including his first major league triple, and drove in three runs. Court singled in another run in his third major league at-bat, and knocked a RBI ground-rule double to right center in his fifth that scored two more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mariners (45-63) did plenty more on offense on their way to posting four consecutive wins for the first time since their historic 13-2 start in April.

After being held hitless the first time through the batting order, Seattle grabbed the definitive lead in the third, when Nola’s triple to the gap in right center plated Omar Narvaez and Tim Beckham, who each singled, to make it 2-1. Court then singled back up the middle to score Nola, earning a standing ovation from the 27,140 in attendance.

Beckham hit the first of his two doubles in the fifth, scoring Mallex Smith, who singled three batters earlier. And, in the seventh, the Mariners tacked on four more runs. Narvaez singled and Beckham doubled again to open the frame, before a Daniel Vogelbach bloop single to shallow center drove in Narvaez. Beckham then scored on Nola’s double, and pinch runner Kristopher Negron and Nola each crossed on Court’s RBI double, which again drew excitement from the crowd.

The Mariners went 16-for-29 from the fourth inning on, lifting starter Marco Gonzales (12-8, 4.21 ERA) to his seventh win in nine starts. Gonzales is 7-2 since his troublesome six-game losing streak between May and June. Saturday, he matched a season-low, allowing just one earned run on six hits in seven complete innings, and didn’t walk a batter while striking out eight.

Detroit scored its only run in the third, when JaCoby Jones doubled with one out, and promptly scored on a Niko Goodrum single. Gonzales retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced — only broken up when Nicholas Castellanos reached on a Kyle Seager throwing error in the sixth.

Making his second appearance with Seattle, reliever Matt Magill worked a scoreless eighth with a strikeout. Matt Carasiti allowed a leadoff single in the ninth before Beckham, currently functioning as a fill-in outfielder, made a shoestring catch in left and doubled off the runner at first.