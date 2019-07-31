Reports: Mariners sending Roenis Elias, Hunter Strickland to Nationals for minor league arms

Seattle Mariners reliever Roenis Elias delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Seattle. The Mariners won 10-9. AP

About two hours before Wednesday afternoon’s MLB trade deadline, reports started swirling about the Seattle Mariners sending a pair of their more experienced relievers to the National League.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported that left-hander Roenis Elias, who has been Seattle’s closer for much of the season, is headed to the Nationals. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand later said Hunter Strickland, who was the Mariners’ presumed closer this season before an injury derailed him from late March until last week, would be looped into the deal.

Seattle will reportedly receive right-hander Elvis Alvarado and left-handers Taylor Guilbeau and Aaron Fletcher in return. None of the three pitchers are older than 26, and none have experience in the majors, though Guilbeau (No. 15) and Fletcher (No. 21) are both top-30 prospects in the Nationals’ organization.

The Mariners had not yet confirmed any trades an hour before the 1 p.m. deadline.

This story will be updated.