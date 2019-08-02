Almost halfway through a rebuild, here’s where Jerry Dipoto thinks the Mariners are at

General Manager Jerry Dipoto grins during an interview at Mariners Fan Fest at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Go back and take a look at the long list of transactions the Seattle Mariners have made in the past nine months.

Three significant trades that unloaded catcher Mike Zunino, ace James Paxton and others in November started this rebuilding process. The blockbuster deal with the Mets opened a busy December that completely changed the shape of the major-league roster. Free agent signings came in January.

When spring camp wrapped up two months later, Seattle’s big-league club looked almost entirely different from the team that nearly broke a playoff drought that has now spanned nearly two decades.

And, with two months left in a lost 2019, the Mariners (47-64) look much different from what they started with in March, having auditioned a major-league-high 59 players — with more new additions to come as the season winds down.

It’s dizzying. For Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, it’s all necessary to give this franchise a shot of making the playoffs.

“I think we’ve done what we said we are going to do,” Dipoto said in a conference call Wednesday afternoon, after the Mariners dealt away three pitchers with a combined 22 seasons of MLB experience for more minor league prospects.

“We identified young players, we went out (and got them). I can’t overstate enough how much I think we’ve improved our farm system, both through the draft and international signings, and obviously a lot of these trades. We’ve refocused what we’re doing, and I think it’s making a difference.”

It helps, Dipoto said, that the Mariners’ farm system is viewed by third parties in a far more favorable light than it was even a year ago. Last week, Baseball America’s updated organizational talent rankings had Seattle at No. 11 after it was dead last at No. 30 last season, and never higher than 21 the four seasons prior.

MLB Pipeline considers five Mariners minor leaguers — Jarred Kelenic (No. 24), Logan Gilbert (51), Julio Rodriguez (54), Evan White (74) and Justin Dunn (77) — to be top-100 prospects.

Kelenic and Dunn each came as part of the deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets.

And other prospect acquisitions, who land outside of that top-100 list, have flourished in Seattle’s organization, too. Jake Fraley, the Mariners’ No. 8 prospect who has rapidly risen to Triple-A, was part of the return for Zunino. No. 9 prospect Justus Sheffield, a piece in the Paxton deal, has regrouped in Double-A, and could factor in the rotation. No. 15 prospect Shed Long has already reached the majors this season, and should be a solid option in the infield in the coming years.

“We’re really excited about what’s happening at the minor-league levels,” Dipoto said. “There are guys right now that we would consider 15th or 20th on our prospect list who just a year ago would have been in our top five or six.

“That’s how far we’ve come system-wide, and trades like we made today are a big part of that.”

Two of the three pitchers the Mariners got in Wednesday’s trade with the Nationals — Taylor Guilbeau (No. 22) and Aaron Fletcher (27) — immediately landed into Seattle’s top 30.

“It’s rare that you get a chance to fill in a lot of prospect depth in the system in one day, and to do it at so many different levels, we’re pretty fired up about being able to do that,” Dipoto said.

“Obviously it hasn’t been a great year for us on the field in the big leagues,” Dipoto said. “But, we do feel like we’re starting to get younger and more exciting there with guys like J.P. (Crawford), I think the breakouts with our catchers (Omar Narvaez and Tom Murphy), another steady year for Marco (Gonzales).

“We’re very hopeful for what happens. We’re very excited to see what happens when the clock turns on September, and we get our first look at some of the younger players who will start to permeate our roster in 2020 and beyond.”

Players like Sheffield, Dunn, Guilbeau, Fraley and Long, if healthy, will almost certainly be some of those late-season call-ups, giving Seattle a look at some players who should be a part of the competitive window that should begin around 2021. The future is coming, Dipoto asserts, even if it’s not here quite yet.

“We understood that this is going to be a two-year process,” Dipoto said. “We’re almost halfway home and we feel like we’ve made great progress in laying a foundation. Now we have a lot of work to do in continuing to develop these guys, and identify where our needs are as we move forward. But, we’re really happy with where it’s gone so far.”