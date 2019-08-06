Mariners end no-hitter bid late, then rally, but can’t top Padres in opener

Seattle Mariners pitcher Wade LeBlanc pauses on the mound during the fifth inning of the baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Seattle. LeBlanc gave up five runs during the inning. AP

The Seattle Mariners were seven outs away from ending up on the wrong side of baseball history, and then suddenly they weren’t.

Omar Narvaez cleanly singled to right center in the seventh inning to break up San Diego’s convincing no-hitter bid, and ensure the Mariners, at least on this Tuesday night, wouldn’t become the first team in history to be no-hit three times in a single season.

Kyle Seager followed Narvaez by doubling to the corner in left, further dampening Dinelson Lamet’s quest for the Padres’ first-ever no-hitter. But, three days after the Mariners were no-hit by the Astros, and less than a month after the Angels handed them the same fate, avoiding another catastrophe was all the Mariners could ultimately manage.

Despite rallying for four runs in the eighth, after Lamet’s night was over, they still settled for a narrative that has become too familiar this season, dropping an 9-4 loss to the Padres at T-Mobile Park.

Lamet was winless with a 5.09 ERA entering the game, but despite allowing four walks across the first three innings, had little issue controlling the Mariners’ spiraling offense through the first seven frames. From the third until Narvaez’s single with one out in the seventh, Lamet retired 13 consecutive batters, including striking out nine in that span. He wrapped up his scoreless outing by fanning Dylan Moore to match a career-high with 12 strikeouts.

That, paired with the eight runs the Padres offense spread across two innings, was enough to stifle Seattle’s late comeback bid.

Until the eighth, it seemed the Mariners were on their way to being shut out for the seventh time this season, but Mallex Smith ignited a desperate push by beating out an infield single with one out in the eighth. J.P. Crawford singled behind him, and advanced to second, setting Seattle up with a pair of runners in scoring position.

Domingo Santana promptly singled Smith in for Seattle’s first run of the game, and Crawford crossed on a wild throw by Padres catcher Austin Hedges, trying to catch Santana stealing.

It was rookie Tim Lopes, though, who delivered a deafening roar from the crowd of 24,020 during an otherwise disappointing defeat. After entering the game as a defensive replacement in the top half of the inning, Lopes, who returned from the seven-day concussion list earlier in the day, hammered the first home run (and hit) of his young major-league career to straightaway center to make it 8-4. The two-run shot earned Lopes a standing ovation and a curtain call.

But, the Mariners couldn’t overcome the sizable deficit the Padres created earlier on. San Diego’s first five runs came in a surprisingly problematic fifth inning for Wade LeBlanc. Seattle’s veteran lefty, who followed an opener, retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, allowing just one hit in those three innings, before the Padres unloaded.

Hunter Renfroe drew a walk to open the decisive frame, Josh Naylor singled, and Manuel Margot doubled off the base of the wall in left, out of reach of Moore, to score Renfroe for the game’s first run. Luis Urias’ RBI single scored Naylor, and Austin Hedges’ squeeze bunt plated Margot from third. Fernando Tatis Jr., a National League Rookie of the Year hopeful, then belted a two-run homer to the upper deck in left to make it 5-0.

LeBlanc has had consistent success in 10 games following an opener this season, if two shaky outliers are removed. Through 55 1/3 innings, he’s posted a 4-1 record with a 3.42 ERA, 40 strikeouts and 14 walks. Take away Tuesday’s one rough inning, and his rare six-run meltdown against the A’s in June, and LeBlanc’s record behind an opener is a perfect 4-0 with a stunning 1.89.

When LeBlanc makes a true start, he is 2-4 with an 8.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts to nine walks. Tuesday night’s outing — at least for that one inning — seemed more like one of those starts. LeBlanc was pulled after just 70 pitches, allowing the five earned runs on five hits in five complete innings, striking out five and dishing out that one leadoff walk to Renfroe that opened the floodgates.

Rookie Erik Swanson, after pitching as scoreless seventh, served up three more runs to the Padres in the eighth on a two-run homer by Erik Hosmer and a solo shot by Naylor. That made it 8-0, and Seattle’s four-run outburst in the bottom half of the inning wasn’t nearly enough.

Swanson was removed with two outs, and rookie Zac Grotz, a recent call-up from Double-A Arkansas, recorded the needed out, and struck out two in the ninth before more trouble came. Tatis drew a two-out walk, advanced two bases on a wild pitch, and walked home on a single to center from Wil Myers.