Felix Hernandez throws two innings for Nuts, says he is ready to return to Mariners.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez talks about his rehab appearance with the Modesto Nuts Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez threw two innings, allowing two runs (one earned), and striking out three for the Modesto Nuts on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Modesto, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez threw two innings, allowing two runs (one earned), and striking out three for the Modesto Nuts on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Modesto, California.

After throwing two innings for the Modesto Nuts on Thursday, Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez said he is ready to make is long-awaited return to the majors, although it might not happen just yet.

“They (management) told me I need two more starts in Tacoma but I feel I am ready,” Hernandez said. “I just have to wait.”

Hernandez, a six-time MLB All-Star and the American League’s 2010 Cy Young Award Winner, allowed two runs (one earned) while striking out three and throwing 41 pitches against the Inland Empire 66ers at John Thurman Field.

Hernandez was scheduled to throw 50 pitches or three innings but with a couple batters fouling off multiple pitches, he was taken out after allowing a lead-off double in the top of the third.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Felix, who is currently on the Mariners’ 60-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, was making his second rehab appearance after throwing two scoreless innings for the Low-A Everett AquaSox on Aug. 2.

“It (Thursday) was good and I feel strong and healthy,” Hernandez said. “In High-A, they are going to take more pitches and take better at-bats (compared to Low-A).”

Hernandez’s last major league appearance was on May 11 against the Boston Red Sox and he has a career-high 6.52 earned run average with a 1-4 record.