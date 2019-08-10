Driven to move up the ranks quickly, Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic promoted to Double-A

Jarred Kelenic, of the Seattle Mariners, hits during the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland. The 90th MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. AP

Jarred Kelenic, the top prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, was promoted again Saturday morning.

Less than a month removed from his 20th birthday, Kelenic has made the jump to Double-A Arkansas after starting the season with Low-A West Virginia and making another brief stop in High-A Modesto.

“We all anticipated he would do well,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in May, when Kelenic was promoted to Modesto. “Jarred’s really driven to move up the ranks as quick as possible.”

The young outfielder was a central piece in Seattle’s blockbuster deal with the Mets in December. New York received Mariners stars Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, and Seattle got veterans Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak — both of whom have already been traded away — as well as Kelenic, No. 5 prospect Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista.

Kelenic has done nothing but impress at each of the two levels he’s played at for the Mariners.

He slashed at .309/.394/.586 in 50 games with West Virginia, scoring 33 runs while knocking 14 doubles, three triples, three homers and collecting 29 RBIs while walking 25 times and stealing seven bases in 191 at-bats.

The numbers in Modesto were nearly as productive — a .290/.353/.485 slash with 36 runs scored, 13 doubles, a triple, six homers, 22 RBIs, 17 walks and 10 stolen bases in 169 at-bats across 46 games.

“Exactly what we thought we were getting,” Mariners director of player development Andy McKay said earlier this season. “When you trade a Robinson Cano and an Edwin Diaz, you really have high expectations for what you’re getting in return.

“And Jared has met those expectations, he’s exceeding those expectations and I think most nights on the baseball field he’s the best player on that field.”