Zunino delivers decisive homer, but not for Mariners, as Seattle drops series to Rays

Tampa Bay Rays’ Mike Zunino, center, is congratulated at home on his three-run home run by Michael Brosseau (43) and Jesus Aguilar (21) as Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez waits for the next batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Seattle. AP

A longtime Seattle Mariner was honored on this night at T-Mobile Park. Another longtime Mariner later spoiled the party.

Ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Rays, the Mariners celebrated the Hall of Fame induction of beloved former designated hitter Edgar Martinez. Several Seattle sports legends attended, and looked on as Martinez tearfully addressed the crowd, saying that playing in front of Mariners fans was one of the highlights of his life.

Both former and current Mariners had their names called out in recognition during the series of speeches, including former catcher Mike Zunino, who spent six seasons with the club before he was traded to Tampa Bay during the offseason.

Zunino, of course, also happened to deliver the decisive blow against his former team in Seattle’s 5-4 loss. The three-run blast in the fifth inning, his third homer in his past six games, was enough to give the Rays a lead they never lost. Zunino was warmly welcomed by fans ahead of his first at-bat, but less so when he clobbered his eighth homer of the season to the beer garden in left center. The ball was eventually thrown back over the fence.

Two batters later, Kevin Kiermaier added the second of three homers off of Mariners lefty Tommy Milone, who had allowed just one hit before the decisive four-run fifth. Avisail Garcia launched another solo shot off Milone on the first pitch of the sixth, and Seattle never quite recovered, despite cutting the lead to one run twice.

Mallex Smith led off the Mariners’ half of the fifth with a triple down the line in right — he doubled earlier, later walked and had another sure extra-base hit snatched away when Kiermaier made an athletic play at the wall in the third — and scored moments later on a J.P. Crawford groundout. Omar Narvaez then made it 4-3 on a deep solo homer to right center — his 16th of the season.

Garcia’s homer came at the top of the next frame, but Seattle again wasted no time closing in. Rookie Austin Nola singled with one out in the sixth, advanced on a wild pitch, and scratched across another run on rookie Tim Lopes’ RBI single back up the middle.

But, the Mariners didn’t score again in the final three innings. Another former Mariner, right-hander Emilio Pagan, tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his second save against Seattle in as many games.

Acquired from the Padres last month after being designated for assignment, reliever Matt Wisler seems to have found his place. Through four outings (six innings) as the Mariners’ opener, the right-hander has yet to allow a walk or a run, and has given up just two hits while striking out five. Saturday, he threw two scoreless innings before handing the ball over to Milone.

Seattle scored the game’s first run in the second, but lost the lead on Zunino’s homer. Kyle Seager opened the second with a single, and eventually crossed on Lopes’ sacrifice fly to right.

Rookie right-hander Reggie McClain pitched three scoreless innings in the seventh, eighth and ninth, retiring nine of 10 batters and striking out two.