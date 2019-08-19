Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla finding old form in latest Triple-A rehab stint

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Dan Altavilla throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Seattle. AP

Before the Rainiers opened their three-game series against Salt Lake, pitching coach Lance Painter said he was quite happy with the major-league pitcher in Tacoma on a rehab assignment.

No, not that one.

“I’ve been very impressed,” Painter said of right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla. “I didn’t expect him to be as sharp has he has been. He’s comfortable on the mound, he looks good, his body’s working well. A lot of positives coming out right now.”

Altavilla is two appearances into his latest stint with the Triple-A club. He went an inning last Thursday, then another 1 1/3 innings Saturday after a day off. Both outings went 16 pitches, with 10 and 11 strikes in the first and second, respectively.

So far, he’s allowed one hit and one walk, and struck out three. More than that, though, Painter has liked what he’s seen from the man as much as the numbers.

“The velocity is there, the command has gotten much better, and it’s really because of his body working with his arm,” Painter said. “Early in the year, he was struggling staying connected, and had a hard time throwing strikes consistently. So now, when I watch his body movements, everything flows and there’s no violent early burst. Everything is working really well.”

Altavilla had Sunday and Monday off, but manager Daren Brown said he’s scheduled to throw again in Tuesday’s game. So the veteran right-hander, like most Seattle-based rehab players, was nowhere to be seen at Cheney Stadium Monday evening, staying closer to T-Mobile Park to get his work in.

“There’s no reason for them to fight the traffic every day to get here,” Brown joked.

Altavilla, the Mariners’ fifth-round draft pick in 2014, made it to the big leagues by August 2016. After posting a 0.73 ERA in 15 MLB outings that season, he spent 2017 bouncing back and forth between Seattle and Tacoma.

The past two seasons have been ones plagued by injuries. He’s made just seven appearances with the Mariners this year, and none since July 5. But his past two outings in Tacoma have been a cause for hope.

“We have talked probably for two years now about trying to get him back to where he was in 2016, and the body movements he had then,” Painter said. “I think he started fine again in Double-A, and now that I’m watching him, he’s hitting right where I we were talking about. Being able to stay loaded over the rubber and then driving down the slope. That’s what I see right now.”