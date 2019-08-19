Felix Hernandez allows 1 run, strikes out 5 in rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma

Felix Hernandez makes a rehab start for the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Former Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, who has been on the injured list since May, pitched three-plus innings Monday night in a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma. It was his fourth — and longest in terms of pitch count — rehab start in the past three weeks.

Should he be deemed healthy enough, he could rejoin the Mariners rotation as early as this weekend’s series against the Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old, in the final year of his contract with Seattle, allowed one run on four hits, while walking three and striking out five against the Salt Lake Bees.

He was removed after walking back-to-back batters to open the fourth with his pitch count at 69. (Rainiers manager Daren Brown said pregame the plan was to have him throw 70 pitches or five innings — whichever came first.) Hernandez waved to the cheering crowd when he walked back to the dugout, but glanced twice toward home plate umpire David Arrieta in frustration after the two walks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hernandez allowed a one-out single and walk in the first before Jose Rojas knocked in the Bees’ only run against him on a single to center. Hernandez struck out both Michael Hermosillo and Jarrett Parker to end the frame, but with his pitch count already at 23.

The second inning was more efficient. He faced four batters — Nick Franklin doubled to right on a soft liner that went in and out of Eric Filia’s glove — and retired the final three on 13 pitches. In the third, he struck out the side with a Jared Walsh double sandwiched in between.

Hernandez’s fastball hovered between 88-91 mph, and four of his five strikeouts were swinging. He had noted success against each of the Angels’ top-30 prospects that play for Salt Lake. He got a groundout and pop up out of top prospect Jo Adell, allowed a single and struck out No. 22 prospect Taylor Ward, and struck out No. 26 prospect Hermosillo swinging twice.

Hernandez appeared for the Rainiers on June 14 during a separate rehab assignment, trying to work his way back from a Grade 1 lat strain, but pulled himself out of that start in the third inning with shoulder fatigue. He didn’t make another rehab appearance until the first week of August.

In his first start with Short-A Everett on August 2, he pitched two perfect innings while striking out two. The following week with High-A Modesto, he allowed a pair of runs on three hits while striking out three. Wednesday with Everett, he tossed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight. He hadn’t issued a walk until Monday night’s rehab start.

This story will be updated.