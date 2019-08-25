Despite Toronto-friendly crowd, Mariners take series from Blue Jays to open homestand

Seattle Mariners’ Dylan Moore runs toward teammates for congratulations after his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Seattle. AP

For the third consecutive day, the crowd at T-Mobile Park was mostly comprised of Canadian baseball fans, but the Seattle Mariners did enough to settle them Sunday afternoon, solidifying a three-game series victory over the visiting Blue Jays with a 3-1 win in the finale.

Rookie utility player Dylan Moore gave the Mariners a lead they never lost in the first, Marco Gonzales continued his recent success at his home ballpark, and the bullpen did enough to avoid a repeat meltdown, after letting a late lead slip away the night before.

After not registering a plate appearance in the past week week, Moore gifted the Mariners their first hit off Clay Buchholz — who reached the 1,000 career strikeouts mark during the game — and an early 1-0 lead with a solo shot to left in the third. It was his sixth homer of the season.

The following inning, J.P. Crawford singled, and scampered around from first on a Kyle Seager RBI double to the gap in right center two batters later to scratch across a second run. Seager has now hit safely in 27 of his past 29 games, and continues to pad a potential player of the month campaign for August.

And, in the seventh, rookie Austin Nola, who has consistently impressed since his call-up midway through June, opened the seventh with an infield single, and advanced to second on a wild attempt to throw him out at first by Jason Adam. He was balked to third. Two batters later, when Omar Narvaez hit a shallow fly ball to left, Nola tagged and aggressively took off for home, diving at a corner of the plate to avoid Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire and give the Mariners some insurance, making it 3-1.

It wasn’t much run support, but Gonzales didn’t need much.

He retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced, didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, and coolly worked through traffic with minimal damage near the end of his outing to secure his 14th win of the season. He gave up one run in seven complete innings, and matched a season-low, allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out five.

Gonzales has a 2.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts to just seven walks in his past six starts at T-Mobile Park.

He didn’t allow a runner in scoring position until the fifth, when a walk and a subsequent wild throw on a pickoff attempt sent Derek Fisher to third with no one out. But, Gonzales got a pop fly out of Teoscar Hernandez, struck out Brandon Drury and got a groundout from McGuire to end the threat.

The only meaningful blunder came in the sixth. Toronto rookie darling Bo Bichette doubled to lead off the inning, advanced to third on a Guerrero fly out to right, and scored on Rowdy Tellez’s RBI single.

Sam Tuivailala recorded a quick two outs for the Mariners in the eighth before walking Cavan Biggio. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capitalized on the mistake, sending Biggio to third on a double to right. But, Tuivailala got out of the inning unscathed after Moore tracked down Tellez fly in left, making the catch as he fell to the grass.

Matt Magill struck out both Randal Grichuk and Hernandez in the ninth, working around a one-out double by Fisher, and got a pop fly in foul territory from Drury to end the game.