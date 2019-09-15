Mariners rally for 6 late runs, walk off against White Sox for second consecutive game

Seattle Mariners’ Kyle Lewis hits a three-run home run on a pitch from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Seattle. AP

The Seattle Mariners trailed by five when the late-game rally, which featured meaningful contributions from a handful of rookies, started. By the time it ended, they had rallied for six, and notched their second consecutive walk-off win over the White Sox.

Shed Long opened the eighth with a single, and Austin Nola walked before Kyle Seager drove Long in with a base hit. Then came another rocket from rookie Kyle Lewis, who has hammered four homers in his first six games since being called up from Double-A Arkansas at the beginning of this week-long homestand. The 24-year-old crushed a three-run homer 420 feet to straightaway center, trimming Chicago’s lead to a single run.

Daniel Vogelbach walked, as did Tim Lopes, and pinch runner Keon Broxton wheeled his way around from second, sliding ahead of an off-line throw to tie the game at 10-10 on a Mallex Smith bloop single to shallow left.

Then, in the ninth, the Mariners loaded the bases with one out on singles from Nola and Lewis, and an intentional walk by pinch hitter Dee Gordon, and Tom Murphy eventually drew a walk-off walk to secure an 11-10 win Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park that took nearly four hours to complete.

What was shaping up to be the best start of rookie Justus Sheffield’s young career went sideways in the fifth inning Sunday, when he allowed all six of his runs (five earned) before leaving the game with just one out.

This after the first four innings allowed the Mariners to peek into their future, and see a challenging left-hander who could one day soon anchor their starting rotation. Sheffield, who turned 23 in May, and entered the season as Seattle’s top prospect, struck out the first four batters he faced.

Tim Anderson chased a high fastball. Yoan Moncada watched one go by. Jose Abreu and Eloy Jiminez whiffed on Sheffield’s slider — which generated eight of his 14 swinging strikes against Chicago. And, mind you, these weren’t easy outs. Entering Sunday, these four had a combined 99 homers, 309 RBI and were averaging between .254-.333 at the plate this season.

But, Sheffield sat each of them right back down, and retired 10 consecutive batters before Moncada broke through with a single in the fourth. Sheffield allowed another base hit in the inning, but coolly struck out two more to retire the side, bringing his total to a career-high eight.

He watched from the dugout for the next half-hour as the Mariners tore up White Sox starter Ivan Nova, tagging him with five runs on six hits in the fourth. Lewis opened the inning with a double, Vogelbach walked, and Tom Murphy, Dylan Moore, Donnie Walton and Smith strung together consecutive singles to give Seattle a 3-0 lead. Nola tacked on two more runs in the inning with another RBI single.

It was enough to give Sheffield a comfortable cushion, but the long wait on the bench surely threw off the pace he established early, and his near-perfect start unraveled minutes later.

He issued his only walk to Jimenez to lead off the fifth, and a fielding error on Nola at first allowed Zack Collins to reach. Adam Engel then ambushed a slider, sending a three-run shot to the bleachers in left.

Three consecutive singles, including a run-scoring line drive to left by Abreu, knocked Sheffield out of the game after 82 pitches — including 30 in the decisive fifth — though he was clinging to a 5-4 lead at that point.

Instead of his first career win, he was in line for his second loss two batters after his exit, though the Mariners eventually remedied that. Jimenez singled off reliever Brandon Brennan to load the bases, and Castillo cranked a grand slam to left center to cap an eight-run inning for the White Sox, and give them a lead they never lost.

It was the first time in eight appearances since returning from a months-long shoulder injury Brennan allowed a run. Chicago tacked on two more runs in the seventh off Zac Grotz, on a Jimenez double and Castillo sac fly to make it 10-5.

Dan Altavilla pitched a scoreless sixth for the Mariners with a pair of strikeouts, Taylor Gilbeau tossed a speedy eighth, and Austin Adams struck out the side in the ninth.