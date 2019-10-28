Mariners outright Bradford, Healy, Sadzeck to Triple-A Tacoma

Seattle Mariners third baseman Ryon Healy in action against the Houston Astros in a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

The Seattle Mariners outrighted infielder Ryon Healy and relievers Chasen Bradford and Connor Sadzeck to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. All three players ended the season on the 60-day injured list.

Healy was Seattle’s regular first baseman in 2018, but spent the majority of his time at third base early on in 2019 while Kyle Seager recovered from hand surgery. He hit .237/.289/.456 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI in 47 games with the Mariners before he was placed on the 10-day IL in May with lower back inflammation.

He was transferred to the 60-day IL in July, and never returned to the active roster. Healy underwent right hip surgery on Aug. 6 in California, and posted on his Instagram account later, writing he was ready to come back “stronger than before.” He posted another photo in September of him rehabbing at the Mariners’ spring training facility in Arizona.

The 27-year-old was on a one-year deal with the Mariners, and was one of the few position players on the active roster with options remaining before his injury. Should he remain with Seattle’s organization this offseason, and be healthy by spring, he would likely compete with up-and-coming prospect Evan White and utility player Austin Nola for playing time at first base.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Mariners have indicated they want to give White — the club’s No. 4 prospect who spent last season with Double-A Arkansas — every opportunity to make the 2020 roster. They were also pleasantly surprised by Nola’s production in his rookie season — he hit .269/.342/.454 with 12 doubles, 10 homers and 31 RBI in 79 games after his promotion from Tacoma in June — and enjoyed his versatility.

Bradford spent most of the 2019 season on the IL, appearing in just 12 games in relief and posting a 4.86 ERA across 16 2/3 innings. He was initially placed on the 10-day IL in April with right shoulder inflammation, and landed there again on June 3 with a strained right forearm.

The 30-year-old was transferred to the 60-day IL in June, and underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Aug. 15 in New York.

Sadzeck, who joined the Mariners in April in a trade with Texas, was one of Seattle’s more reliable relievers early on, posting a 2.66 ERA across 23 2/3 innings in 20 relief appearances. But, he was placed on the 10-day IL the first week of June with right elbow inflammation, transferred to the 60-day IL at the end of July, and spent the summer at the Mariners’ facility in Arizona. He underwent Tommy John surgery on Oct. 2.