Mariners’ Healy, Broxton elect free agency; 2 relievers claimed off waivers

Seattle Mariners center fielder Keon Broxton (4) is tagged out while trying to steal second. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

The Seattle Mariners made more roster moves Tuesday morning, clearing space on their 40-man roster after outrighting three players to Triple-A Tacoma a day earlier.

Infielder Ryon Healy — who along with relievers Chasen Bradford and Connor Sadzeck was outrighted to the Rainiers on Monday afternoon — declined the assignment Tuesday and has elected free agency.

Outfielder Keon Broxton has also declined an outright to Tacoma and elected free agency.

Reliever Anthony Bass, who is now with Toronto, and reliever Matt Wisler, who is now with Minnesota, were both claimed off waivers, leaving Seattle’s 40-man roster at 37 players.

Healy was the longest tenured Mariner of the four who are departing, having spent the past two seasons with the club.

He was Seattle’s regular first baseman in 2018, but spent the majority of his time at third base early on in 2019 while Kyle Seager recovered from hand surgery. He hit .237/.289/.456 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI in 47 games with the Mariners before he was placed on the 10-day IL in May with lower back inflammation.

He was transferred to the 60-day IL in July, and never returned to the active roster. Healy underwent right hip surgery on Aug. 6 in California, and posted on his Instagram account later, writing he was ready to come back “stronger than before.” He posted another photo in September of him rehabbing at the Mariners’ spring training facility in Arizona.

Healy cleared waivers Monday, but has since rejected the outright. The Mariners indicated in September that up-and-coming prospect Evan White and utility player Austin Nola are likely the front runners in the first base competition in 2020.

The Mariners claimed Broxton off waivers from Baltimore in July to help their ailing outfield, but the 29-year-old never carved out a consistent role. He logged just six hits in 63 plate appearances, struck out 33 times, and finished hitting .115/.238/.231 in 29 games for Seattle — the third club he played for in 2019.

Bass was one of the relievers who stuck in Seattle’s ever-changing bullpen after signing with the club in May. He went 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 44 relief appearances, had five saves in 10 opportunities and six holds.

The 31-year-old’s batting average against (.179) was the best in Seattle’s bullpen, and his ERA ranked third among Mariners relievers with 45 or more innings pitched behind Cory Gearrin (3.20) and rookie Erik Swanson (3.28).

Wisler was designated for assignment by the Padres in June, and acquired by the Mariners in exchange for cash considerations a week later. The 27-year-old carved out a role as one of Seattle’s more consistent openers, but finished with a 1-2 record and 6.04 ERA over 23 total appearances (eight starts).