Mariners add prospects Trammell, Delaplane, Mills and Then to 40-man roster

Ahead of Friday’s deadline to finalize rosters for the offseason, the Mariners added four prospects to the 40-man to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 Draft.

The four players added — outfielder Taylor Trammell and right-handed pitchers Sam Delaplane, Wyatt Mills and Juan Then — are all considered among the top 30 prospects in Seattle’s system by MLB Pipeline.

Trammell, the club’s No. 5 prospect, was a centerpiece in the seven-player trade the Mariners made with the Padres at the deadline in August, and spent the rest of his summer at the club’s alternate site in Tacoma, working with other top outfield prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez.

Before joining the Mariners, the 22-year-old was the MVP of the 2018 All-Star Futures Game, and consistency in the batter’s box and on the base paths helped him climb quickly through Cincinnati’s system. The Reds drafted Trammell in the first round in 2016 out of Mount Paran Christian School in Georgia.

Though Trammell’s production dipped some in his first season in Double-A last year with the Reds and later the Padres — he hit 234/.340/.349 with 12 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 43 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 67 walks to 122 strikeouts — he ended the year by barreling up the grand slam that lifted Double-A Amarillo to a Texas League title in 2019.

Given the absence of the minor league season this year, it is likely Trammell spends much of 2021 in either Double- or Triple-A if there is a season, but he remains one of several prospects the Mariners expect to be a key part of their future.

“We’re a young team,” Trammell said this summer from Cheney Stadium. “I’ve played against the guys and played with some of the guys — in the farm and (some who are in) the big leagues — and the energy, I think it matches well with me.

“I just feel that this is honestly a good opportunity for me just to get out there and just play. Just be myself. … Just going out there and playing my game and contributing as much as possible.”

Delaplane was part of Seattle’s 60-man player pool in 2020, and spent the summer in Tacoma. After a strong spring training, the 25-year-old reliever appeared on track to debut for the Mariners at some point during the shortened season, but remained at the alternate site throughout.

He split time between High-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas in 2019, finishing with a 6-3 record and 2.23 ERA across 46 relief appearances. He struck out 120 batters and walked 23 while also recording seven saves.

Delaplane was selected by the Mariners in the 23rd round in 2017.

Mills was not in Seattle’s player pool this summer, but played for the Mariners’ team in their Player Development Fall League in Arizona this fall.

The 25-year-old pitched for Double-A Arkansas in 2019, finishing 4-2 with a 4.27 ERA across 41 relief appearances. He struck out 66 and walked 17 while tallying eight saves.

Mills was a third-round pick by the Mariners in 2017 out of Gonzaga.

Then returned to the Mariners midway through the 2019 season as part of the trade that sent Edwin Encarnacion to the Yankees. The 20-year-old split time between the AZL Mariners, Short-A Everett and Low-A West Virginia, posting a 2.98 ERA in 11 appearances with 48 strikeouts and 13 walks.

This is Then’s second stint with Seattle’s organization. He was signed as an international free agent by the club in 2016.

He pitched at the alternate site in Tacoma this summer as part of the player pool.

The 40-man roster is now at 39 players.

This story will be updated.