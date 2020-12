Seattle Mariners Bobby Wagner used to be slighted by the 46 others drafted before him. But the Seahawks All-Pro LB is one of the few from that 2012 class still in NFL December 09, 2020 06:33 PM

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke with reporters on a Zoom call before practice on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash.