Mariners select pitcher Will Vest from Tigers in Rule 5 Draft

For the third consecutive season, the Mariners opted to pick up a reliever in the annual Rule 5 Draft, selecting right-hander Will Vest from the Tigers with the No. 12 pick Thursday.

Vest was drafted by Detroit in the 12th round in 2017 out of Stephen F. Austin State University, and compiled a 10-10 record with a 3.88 ERA in 88 relief appearances across three seasons in the Tigers’ minor league system. He has 142 strikeouts to 41 walks in 132 1/3 innings.

He did not pitch in 2020 after the minor league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reached as high as Triple-A in 2019, and was 3-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 37 appearances between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A that season.

Vest finished 2019 with a scoreless streak spanning nine games and 16 1/3 innings, during which he allowed five hits and struck out 23.

He most recently pitched in the Arizona Fall League in 2019.

Seattle’s two most recent picks prior to Vest, relievers Yohan Ramirez (2019) and Brandon Brennan (2018), remain on the 40-man roster.

