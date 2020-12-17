Manager Scott Servais says Mariners have ‘a lot to build on’ for 2021 season

There were no in-person winter meetings this year, so Major League Baseball organized a virtual meeting for each of the league’s 30 managers to speak to the media.

Mariners manager Scott Servais took his turn Wednesday afternoon from Seattle, detailing how the club is approaching the offseason, and his outlook for 2021.

“Welcome to the winter meetings,” he joked as he opened the call. “This is what we’ve got to work with. I haven’t seen everybody in quite a while, so happy to be here. … Obviously looking forward to 2021, the way our season ended up on a positive note. The award season has been very kind to us, so excited about some of our guys getting recognized there with the Gold Gloves and Rookie of the Year.

“We’ve got a lot to build on.”

Following a satisfying third-place finish in the American League West and an abundant awards season — Kyle Lewis was named the AL Rookie of the Year and first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford won Gold Gloves — Servais said the outlook is different heading into spring training this season than it has been the past two.

“We made all the trades after the ‘18 season, going into ’19 we were in transition” Servais said. “Last year was all about giving young players opportunity. Now I feel like we’re starting to see a core come together. … I do like our chances to be more competitive throughout the whole year, understanding that we’ve still got a ways to go.”

Here are five takeaways from Servais’ conversation with reporters:

1. Boosting the bullpen

The offseason has been relatively quiet across baseball, but the Mariners started picking up the activity this week, augmenting what was the worst bullpen in the American League in 2020.

Seattle’s relievers finished with a glaring 6-13 record and 5.92 ERA. So, it’s been one of general manager Jerry Dipoto’s offseason priorities to bring in some fresh arms.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Tuesday, the club traded for former Rangers closer Rafael Montero. Less than a day later, the Mariners signed former Angels reliever Keynan Middleton, a Portland native who also has back end bullpen experience.

“Really excited about the addition of both of those guys,” Servais said. “Certainly Montero’s had a really good season. … We like his stuff and what he brings to the mix. He’s got a little experience as well. So, that’s a great fit.

“And I have history with Keynan Middleton. I was with the Angels when we first drafted him. So knowing him a little bit and how he’s wired, I think it’s a really good opportunity for people to come in, join our bullpen and take on significant roles if they throw the ball well.”

The Mariners are starting to stockpile some options. They brought back veteran Kendall Graveman in October, who found new success in a relief role after a benign bone tumor in his neck limited him as a starter. They claimed Domingo Tapia from the Red Sox in October. They added reliever Will Vest from the Tigers in the Rule 5 Draft last week.

Servais said he is also looking forward to the return of Andres Munoz — who came to Seattle in the seven-player deal with the Padres in August — sometime this summer after Munoz works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Servais saw Munoz in Arizona in October, and said he is already getting off the mound.

“It’s a really elite arm,” Servais said. “So, you keep stacking these guys up. … They all fit together. Age-wise, talent-wise. They’re very hungry.”

2. Mariners still looking to add pitching depth

The Mariners will continue to look to add depth to their pitching staff as the offseason continues.

“We’ve got a couple months to go before we get to spring training and I would expect that we’ll continue to add to our pitching,” Servais said.

This could be particularly important for the starting rotation. Servais said the Mariners are planning to return to the six-man model they used last season.

“I thought it worked great last year,” he said. “Keep in mind we had an expanded roster last year. We were able to keep 28 players on the roster for the entire season. So, if we go back to 26, now you’re probably cutting out a couple arms out of the bullpen which makes it a little bit more challenging with the six-man rotation. But, as we sit today, it’s something that we’re going to go forward with.

“I think it’s really a benefit for our younger pitchers. Having that extra day allows them to work on some things a little bit more aggressively between starts. … I think it helps a lot of different guys, because we’re seeing better stuff when they go out there the sixth day. Also, it allows me to give them a little bit longer leash, let them try to work through some of the traffic and the situations that come up.”

Mariners ace Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi and Justus Sheffield are inked in to return to the rotation in 2021, while young pitchers like Nick Margevicius and Justin Dunn could compete to keep their rotation spots. The Mariners also started Ljay Newsome a handful of times last season, and pitching prospect Logan Gilbert is expected to arrive in Seattle soon. But, the Mariners will likely need to continue to comb the free agent market to fill out the rotation.

“I do know that we feel very strongly the key to this next season will be depth,” Servais said. “You’re going to have a lot of a lot of pitchers going through uncharted waters in the fact that they did not pitch much bulk (in) the number of innings in 2020, and now you’ve got to get through, supposedly, a full season in 2021.

“So, it’ll be really important that you’ve got guys to go to, because undoubtedly you’re going to have injury or poor performance at some point, and you’re going to have to make some moves.”

3. Injured starters on track

Right fielder Mitch Haniger and catcher Tom Murphy, who both missed the entirety of the 2020 season, are on track to be ready for spring camp.

“It’s hard for players to sit out a whole year,” Servais said. “(Tom) and Mitch are going to be as excited as anybody to get to spring training and just be part of the group again. … I’m looking forward to both those guys coming back and being regular contributors for us.”

Haniger, a former All-Star, hasn’t played since midway through the 2019 season, when an errant foul ball resulted in a series of injuries and surgeries that completely shut down his baseball activity.

Many months later, he has resumed his offseason program and posted an Instagram story in November of him taking swings in a cage.

“He’s got all of his strength back,” Servais said. “He’s starting to pick up his baseball activity. … We’re just trying to take it slow with him. He wants to get after it and get going. He’s in a really good spot physically and mentally.”

Murphy was expected to be Seattle’s Opening Day starter behind the plate last season before a pair of foul balls he took off his left foot during summer camp led to a fracture.

He missed all 60 games, but is back at full strength, Servais said, and has resumed his usual rigorous offseason routine.

“He feels great,” Servais said.

4. Second base competition

Last season, the Mariners entered spring training with Shed Long Jr. as their presumptive second baseman, intending to give him daily reps at the position with veteran Dee Strange-Gordon in the final year of his contract.

They stuck to that plan after the COVID-19 pandemic altered the season, and Long started 29 of the 34 games he played at the position.

But, though Long made defensive strides, he struggled at the plate, finishing .171/.242/.291 in 128 plate appearances. He ended the season on the injured list with a stress fracture in his shin and eventually had surgery.

Meanwhile, Dylan Moore, who had been filling the Mariners’ utility role, had a breakout season on offense, playing his way into the conversation for an every day role. He hit .255/.358/.496 in 159 plate appearances across 38 games before also ending the season on the IL.

“We’ll give both the guys reps in spring training,” Servais said. “We’ll see how it plays out. … Dylan has been more consistent throughout the last season than Shed was, so they’ll both get chances in spring training to play a bunch. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out. But, Dylan has earned the right to get more regular time at second base.”

5. How close to the majors are Seattle’s top prospects?

The absence of a minor league season in 2020 hampered up-and-coming prospects across baseball.

But, did it lengthen the timetable for the arrivals of top Mariners prospects like outfielder Jarred Kelenic and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, who had been projected to reach the big leagues by midway through the season had it been a normal year?

“It certainly didn’t help,” Servais said. “They need the experience, and playing upper-level minor league baseball is really important. Oftentimes, if you’re at the Double-A, but more importantly even the Triple-A level, you’re facing guys that have been in the big leagues. They’re a little bit more polished, a little bit more experienced, and it’s an important step to take in your development on the way to the big leagues.”

Gilbert and Kelenic both spent the summer at the Mariners’ alternate training site in Tacoma playing intrasquad games, but the experience gained in a traditional minor league season can’t be replicated.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what they look like when they come into spring training, see where they’re at there,” Servais said. “Again, really like the players, like how they’re wired. I think they’re going to be just a huge part of what we’re doing here going forward.

“The timetable? I’ve often said, it will kind of be up to them. Where are they at? Where are we at as a club? The one thing I do know (is) that they love being Mariners, and they love that we’ve been keeping them very involved in what we’re doing going forward. … We all know they’re going to be a big part of what we’re doing here.”