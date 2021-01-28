Seattle Mariners
Mariners invite top prospects, including Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, to spring training
The Mariners announced their 26 non-roster invitees for spring training Thursday, which includes several of the club’s top prospects as well as a handful of players with previous big league experience.
“This year’s group of non-roster invitees features existing talent from our own system, including what we believe to be some of the best prospects in the game,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release.
“In addition, we have an intriguing group of experienced players who have the skills to make an immediate contribution.”
Included among the club’s invitees are outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, who are both considered among baseball’s top 15 prospects by MLB Pipeline.
Pitcher Logan Gilbert and outfielder Taylor Trammell, who are also part of MLB Pipeline’s top 100, were also invited, as was the club’s top catching prospect Cal Raleigh.
Eight of the invitees, including pitchers Gerson Bautista, Roenis Elias, Brady Lail, Matt Magill, Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider and infielder Sam Travis, have major league experience.
Catcher Carter Bins is the only player of the 26 invited who has not previously participated in a big league camp.
Here is the full list of invitees:
PITCHERS (13)
RHP Gerson Bautista
RHP Nick Duron
LHP Roenis Elias
RHP Logan Gilbert
RHP Moises Gomez
RHP Brady Lail
RHP Matt Magill
RHP Darren McCaughan
LHP Ian McKinney
RHP Vinny Nittoli
RHP Paul Sewald
RHP Drew Steckenrider
RHP Jimmy Yacabonis
CATCHERS (5)
Carter Bins
Jose Godoy
Josh Morgan
Brian O’Keefe
Cal Raleigh
INFIELDERS (3)
Jordan Cowan
Sam Travis
Jantzen Witte
OUTFIELDERS (5)
Eric Filia
Jarred Kelenic
Luis Liberato
Julio Rodriguez
Dillon Thomas
Comments