Mariners invite top prospects, including Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, to spring training

The Mariners announced their 26 non-roster invitees for spring training Thursday, which includes several of the club’s top prospects as well as a handful of players with previous big league experience.

“This year’s group of non-roster invitees features existing talent from our own system, including what we believe to be some of the best prospects in the game,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release.

“In addition, we have an intriguing group of experienced players who have the skills to make an immediate contribution.”

Included among the club’s invitees are outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, who are both considered among baseball’s top 15 prospects by MLB Pipeline.

Pitcher Logan Gilbert and outfielder Taylor Trammell, who are also part of MLB Pipeline’s top 100, were also invited, as was the club’s top catching prospect Cal Raleigh.

Eight of the invitees, including pitchers Gerson Bautista, Roenis Elias, Brady Lail, Matt Magill, Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider and infielder Sam Travis, have major league experience.

Catcher Carter Bins is the only player of the 26 invited who has not previously participated in a big league camp.

Here is the full list of invitees:

PITCHERS (13)

RHP Gerson Bautista

RHP Nick Duron

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Logan Gilbert

RHP Moises Gomez

RHP Brady Lail

RHP Matt Magill

RHP Darren McCaughan

LHP Ian McKinney

RHP Vinny Nittoli

RHP Paul Sewald

RHP Drew Steckenrider

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis

CATCHERS (5)

Carter Bins

Jose Godoy

Josh Morgan

Brian O’Keefe

Cal Raleigh

INFIELDERS (3)

Jordan Cowan

Sam Travis

Jantzen Witte

OUTFIELDERS (5)

Eric Filia

Jarred Kelenic

Luis Liberato

Julio Rodriguez

Dillon Thomas