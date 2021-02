Here’s how to watch or listen to Mariners spring training games in 2021

The Mariners announced a revised 2021 spring training schedule Friday afternoon, which was “created with health and safety considerations in mind” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the club wrote in a release.

The new 28-game schedule the Mariners will play in Arizona includes 14 home games at the Peoria Sports Complex and 14 away games. March 1 and 28 are off days.

The Mariners open their Cactus League schedule on Feb. 28 against the Padres in Peoria.

Each of the 15 teams that play in the Cactus League will play their 28-game schedule in the span of 30 days in the greater Phoenix area.

Seattle’s new schedule is five games shorter than the original 33-game schedule announced in September.

The Mariners open the regular season April 1 against the Giants at T-Mobile Park.

The full slate of 2021 spring training games, including broadcast information, is listed below with home games in bold. All times are Pacific.

2021 MARINERS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. San Diego Padres, 12:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Tuesday, March 2 vs. Cleveland Indians, 12:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, delayed to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 at Chicago Cubs, 12:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, delayed to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 4 vs. Colorado Rockies, 12:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, delayed to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 5 at Chicago White Sox, 12:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Saturday, March 6 vs. Oakland A’s, 12:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Sunday, March 7 at Los Angeles Angels, 12:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Monday, March 8 at Cleveland Indians, 12:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, delayed to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9 vs. Kansas City Royals, 12:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, delayed to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10 vs. Texas Rangers, 12:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, delayed to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 11 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Friday, March 12 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 5:40 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Saturday, March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 12:10 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Sunday, March 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Monday, March 15 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle, delayed to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 at Kansas City Royals, 6:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Wednesday, March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 6:40 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Thursday, March 18 at San Francisco Giants, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Saturday, March 20 at Texas Rangers, 6:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Sunday, March 21 at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Monday, March 22 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Tuesday, March 23 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:10 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Thursday, March 25 at Oakland A’s, 1:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Friday, March 26 at San Diego Padres, 6:40 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Saturday, March 27 vs. San Francisco Giants, 6:40 p.m.

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Monday, March 29 at Cincinnati Reds, 12:05 p.m., 12:05 p.m.

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle