Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather resigns after comments during Rotary Club call

Seattle Mariners team president Kevin Mather speaks to a group of season ticket holders at an event Friday, Jan. 23, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Mariners president and chief executive officer Kevin Mather resigned his position Monday, effective immediately, according to a release from the club.

Mather’s resignation comes a day after footage of a Zoom call he spoke on earlier this month with the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club surfaced online.

During the recording, which was posted on YouTube last week and removed Sunday after it was widely shared on Twitter, Mather addressed several topics not often discussed publicly by clubs, prompting swift and severe backlash from its fan base.

He made several disparaging and obtuse comments about both current and former players in the organization — including top prospects like Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, pitchers Hisashi Iwakuma, James Paxton and Taijuan Walker, and veteran third baseman Kyle Seager, among others — while also going into detail about player contracts, service time manipulation and the club’s finances.

“Like all of you, I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather’s recent comments,” Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton said in a statement.

“His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization’s feelings about our players, staff, and fans.

“There is no excuse for what was said, and I won’t try to make one. I offer my sincere apology on behalf of the club and my partners to our players and fans. We must be, and do, better.

“We have a lot of work to do to make amends, and that work is already underway.

“Kevin Mather has resigned his position effective immediately. I want to thank Kevin for his 25 years of service to our franchise.

“I will serve as acting President and CEO until a successor can be chosen.

“Everyone at the Seattle Mariners remains committed to our mission of winning on the field and serving our fans and communities off the field. We will demonstrate that commitment through our actions.”

Calls for the Mariners to cut ties with Mather were trending on Twitter by Sunday evening.

Several hours after the contents of the call and a full transcript reached social media, Mather issued the following statement:

“I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans,” the statement says. “There is no excuse for my behavior, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgment.

“My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.

“I’ve been on the phone most of the day today apologizing to the many people I have insulted, hurt, or disappointed in speaking at a recent online event.

“I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization.”

Prior to the organization’s announcement, the Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement Monday addressing the content of Mather’s comments:

“The Club’s video presentation is a highly disturbing yet critically important window into how Players are genuinely viewed by management,” the statement says. “Not just because of what was said, but also because it represents and unfiltered look into Club thinking.

“It is offensive, and it is not surprising that fans and others around the game are offended as well. Players remain committed to confronting these issues at the bargaining table and elsewhere.”

Mather had been the Mariners’ president and CEO since 2017, and was the highest-ranking official in Seattle’s front office apart John Stanton. The club’s executive vice presidents and senior vice presidents reported to Mather.

Following a long stint as an executive for the Twins from 1989-96, Mather joined the Mariners in 1996 as their vice president of finance and administration. He was promoted to executive vice president of finance and ballpark operations in 1999.

Mather became the club’s president and chief operating officer in 2014, and was promoted to his most recent position three years later.

Mather made headlines in 2018 when he was named in a report by The Seattle Times as one of multiple Mariners executives accused of inappropriate workplace conduct in years prior.

The club later said it had “made amends” regarding the allegations of harassment and reportedly made settlement payments of about $500,000 to two former female executive assistants. One of them worked for Mather. He also released a statement apologizing for his past conduct at that time.