Seattle Mariners
Mariners announce 2021 Opening Day roster
The Mariners have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2021 season, which begins Thursday night against the Giants at T-Mobile Park.
“I’m excited to see this club come together,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday. “There’s a very good vibe around this team. They believe in each other. It’s really driven by our veteran leadership. Those guys are anxious to see what the young guys can do and how this whole thing comes together. It’s going to be a fun fun year.”
Seattle will carry six starters, eight relievers, two catchers, five infielders, three outfielders and two utility players on its 26-man roster to open the season.
Ace Marco Gonzales set to make his third consecutive Opening Day start for the club Thursday.
Center fielder Kyle Lewis, last season’s American League Rookie of the Year, will open the season on the injured list with a bone bruise in his right knee, Servais confirmed ahead of the club’s workout Wednesday afternoon.
Infielder Shed Long Jr. and relievers Ken Giles and Andres Munoz will also open the season on the IL.
Here is a look at the Opening Day roster:
Starting pitchers (6)
RHP Justin Dunn
LHP Marco Gonzales
RHP Chris Flexen
LHP Yusei Kikuchi
LHP James Paxton
LHP Justus Sheffield
Bullpen (8)
RHP Kendall Graveman
LHP Nick Margevicius
RHP Keynan Middleton
LHP Anthony Misiewicz
RHP Rafael Montero
RHP Casey Sadler
RHP Drew Steckenrider
RHP Will Vest
RHP Ken Giles (on 60-day IL)
RHP Andres Munoz (on 60-day IL)
Catchers (2)
Tom Murphy
Luis Torrens
Infielders (5)
SS J.P. Crawford
INF/DH Ty France
2B Dylan Moore
3B Kyle Seager
1B Evan White
INF Shed Long Jr. (on 10-day IL)
Outfielders (3)
Jake Fraley
Taylor Trammell
Mitch Haniger
Kyle Lewis (on 10-day IL)
Utility players (2)
INF/OF Sam Haggerty
INF/OF Jose Marmolejos
This story will be updated.
