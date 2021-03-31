Mariners announce 2021 Opening Day roster

Seattle Mariners center fielder Taylor Trammell catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics’ Greg Deichmann during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

The Mariners have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2021 season, which begins Thursday night against the Giants at T-Mobile Park.

“I’m excited to see this club come together,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday. “There’s a very good vibe around this team. They believe in each other. It’s really driven by our veteran leadership. Those guys are anxious to see what the young guys can do and how this whole thing comes together. It’s going to be a fun fun year.”

Seattle will carry six starters, eight relievers, two catchers, five infielders, three outfielders and two utility players on its 26-man roster to open the season.

Ace Marco Gonzales set to make his third consecutive Opening Day start for the club Thursday.

Center fielder Kyle Lewis, last season’s American League Rookie of the Year, will open the season on the injured list with a bone bruise in his right knee, Servais confirmed ahead of the club’s workout Wednesday afternoon.

Infielder Shed Long Jr. and relievers Ken Giles and Andres Munoz will also open the season on the IL.

Here is a look at the Opening Day roster:

Starting pitchers (6)

RHP Justin Dunn

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Chris Flexen

LHP Yusei Kikuchi

LHP James Paxton

LHP Justus Sheffield

Bullpen (8)

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Nick Margevicius

RHP Keynan Middleton

LHP Anthony Misiewicz

RHP Rafael Montero

RHP Casey Sadler

RHP Drew Steckenrider

RHP Will Vest

RHP Ken Giles (on 60-day IL)

RHP Andres Munoz (on 60-day IL)

Catchers (2)

Tom Murphy

Luis Torrens

Infielders (5)

SS J.P. Crawford

INF/DH Ty France

2B Dylan Moore

3B Kyle Seager

1B Evan White

INF Shed Long Jr. (on 10-day IL)

Outfielders (3)

Jake Fraley

Taylor Trammell

Mitch Haniger

Kyle Lewis (on 10-day IL)

Utility players (2)

INF/OF Sam Haggerty

INF/OF Jose Marmolejos

This story will be updated.