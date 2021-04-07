Mariners make early roster moves with James Paxton, Jake Fraley headed to the 10-day IL

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, right, reacts near the mound after experiencing an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Seattle. Paxton left the game and the White Sox won 10-4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

The Mariners placed both starting pitcher James Paxton (left forearm strain) and outfielder Jake Fraley (hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning, ahead of their opening homestand finale against the White Sox.

Both Paxton, who was making his season debut for Seattle, and Fraley, who had started each of Seattle’s first five games, made early exits during Tuesday night’s loss.

Paxton exited in the second inning, 24 pitches into his outing, after experiencing discomfort in his forearm.

“It just got worse and worse and just kind of felt it, and it got to a point where I wasn’t able to throw pitches,” he said postgame.

The pitch that was ultimately the last of Paxton’s outing was a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn. The 32-year-old left-hander appeared to grimace as he returned to the mound.

Catcher Luis Torrens jogged over and the Mariners infield corralled around Paxton as he bent over, prompting Servais and athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson to hurry from the dugout.

“Right away you know something’s not right,” Servais said. “He’s disappointed. He felt something in his forearm and at that point the night is over, just shut it down and see what the doctors have to say.”

Paxton appeared frustrated as left the field with Torgerson moments later.

“I feel like for me it’s kind of been one thing after another,” Paxton said. “I work really hard and do everything that I can to be out there, and I’ll continue to do so, and hopefully I can catch a break and stay healthy for a good chuck of time in the future.”

Fraley left the game following an impressive diving catch in left field to end the top of the fifth.

The Mariners were awaiting MRI results for both players Wednesday morning before assessing their next steps.

Seattle recalled right-hander Ljay Newsome and outfielder Braden Bishop to fill the open roster spots.

Newsome is expected to pitch out of the bullpen as an extended relief option with left-hander Nick Margevicius planned to slot into Paxton’s turn in the rotation.

Bishop gives the Mariners a third true outfield option to join Mitch Haniger and Taylor Trammell. The Mariners also have several utility options — such as Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore and Jose Marmolejos — that can play in the outfield when needed.

Moore is the scheduled starter in left field Wednesday and Haggerty is starting in right with Haniger taking a turn at designated hitter.

The Mariners are still without the reigning American League Rookie of the Year in center fielder Kyle Lewis, who is also on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise in his knee.

This story will be updated.