Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic homers twice, Cal Raleigh once in Rainiers debuts

Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Jarred Kelenic connects for a long fly during Thursday night’s season opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

The cheers sounded a bit louder each time Jarred Kelenic stepped in the batter’s box when the Rainiers opened their season Thursday night.

Many fans around the ballpark had their cell phones out, camera on, recording each pitch in anticipation.

Kelenic, the top prospect in the Mariners’ system, delivered in the fifth inning, cranking a line drive solo home run to right field in his third Triple-A at-bat to give the Rainiers their only lead at 1-0.

Though Tacoma scored once more on another Kelenic solo shot, and again in both the 10th on a Cal Raleigh two-run homer and the 11th on a broken bat single by Jose Godoy, the club eventually dropped its season-opener, 7-6, to El Paso in a four-hour, 12-inning contest.

But, Kelenic’s performance in his Rainiers debut — he finished 2-for-6 with the two home runs — provided two of the most notable highlights.

After swinging at the first pitch he saw opening the first inning for the Rainiers, grounding out to third, and lining out to right field in his second at-bat, Kelenic patiently worked a 3-0 count in his third.

Then he hammered an offering from left-hander Nick Ramirez, who the Padres optioned to Triple-A earlier in the week, over the fence. The limited capacity crowd of 2,581 rose to their feet to give Kelenic a booming ovation as he rounded the bases.

Kelenic pumped his fist toward the Rainiers dugout as he rounded third, and emphatically high-fived first-year manager Kristopher Negron before crossing home plate.

It seemed fitting the 21-year-old outfielder, who has long believed he is ready to make his big league debut, would be the first to homer in Cheney Stadium this spring — and in his first game at the Triple-A level.

Kelenic has generated perhaps the most hype of any Rainiers player entering the Triple-A season.

The former first-round pick by the Mets was acquired by the Mariners during the 2018 offseason as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York.

He wasted no time in his first season in Seattle’s system, jumping three levels of the minors, and hitting .291/.364/.540 between with 31 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs, 68 RBI and 20 stolen bases between West Virginia, Modesto and Double-A Arkansas.

The thought was he would reach Seattle in 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the minor league season. With only 92 at-bats above A-ball, the Mariners have remained committed to their plan to get Kelenic more experience facing pitching at the upper levels of the minors before they bring him to Seattle.

Kelenic’s arrival timeline was a widely discussed and scrutinized topic throughout spring training, and continues to be, as many have hoped the outfielder would be promoted by the Mariners to give a punch to their scuffling offense, which dropped a no-hitter against the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.

Kelenic certainly seems ready to produce — wherever he’s at. If his first home run wasn’t convincing enough, he smashed another in his next at-bat in the seventh to even the game at 2-2.

He turned on a 1-1 pitch from right-hander Mason Thompson, the No. 11 prospect in San Diego’s system, and sent another solo shot clear over the wall in right.

Kelenic had a chance to walk off in the bottom of the ninth, coming up with two outs when the game was tied at 2-2, and worked a full count against right-hander Steven Wilson, but the Padres’ No. 17 prospect struck him out.

RALEIGH TIES IT IN 10TH

For a moment, it appeared the Rainiers would go quietly in the 10th. Kelenic was standing on second — extra innings always begin with a runner on second base — but groundouts from Braden Bishop and Donovan Walton had the Rainiers down to their final out, trailing 4-2.

Then Cal Raleigh, the No. 8 prospect in Seattle’s system, stepped up.

Raleigh was 0-for-3 in his first four plate appearances, and hit by a pitch, but unloaded on a pitch from Wilson with the game on the line, and sent the two-run homer well over the fence in right center. It appeared to land well up the grass hill bordering Foss High School.

BULLPEN DAY

Negron, a former utility player who played in parts of six seasons in the majors, including two with the Mariners from 2018-19, noted earlier this week, when asked about his club’s reliever-heavy pitching staff, that bullpen days can be tough on hitters.

“Speaking from a hitter’s perspective, tell you what, those bullpen days you’re not the most confident jumping in the box when you’re going to see a different pitcher every time,” he said following Tuesday’s workout at Cheney Stadium.

“So I think we can use that to our advantage. It’s an intriguing challenge. I think there’s no better group than what we have here to take it on.”

For the most part, in the early innings at least, Tacoma’s collection of seven relievers that pitched Thursday night kept El Paso’s lineup off-balance.

In the first start of his decade-long professional career, Paul Sewald worked a pair of hitless and scoreless innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

Yohan Ramirez struck out four of the eight batters he faced in two scoreless innings, and Reeves Martin followed up with two more scoreless frames.

El Paso finally broke through in the seventh, tagging Taylor Guerrieri with a pair of runs to erase Tacoma’s 1-0 lead. A wild pitch scored the tying run and Ivan Castillo singled in another.

The Chihuahuas never trailed after that point. Kelenic’s second homer tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, but Castillo singled in another run in the 10th off Domingo Tapia, and a second scored on a fielder’s choice to give El Paso a 4-2 lead.

This time it was Raleigh’s two-run blast that tied the game, but El Paso took a one-run lead in the 11th on an error. Godoy’s single to left tied the game again at 5-5 in the bottom half.

El Paso scored twice more in the 12th against Brady Lail. Castillo — who was 4-for-5 with three RBI — tripled to score a run, and Tucupita Marcano scratched across another on a sacrifice fly.

This time, the Rainiers didn’t catch up. Bishop singled in a run to make it 7-6, but Tacoma left the bases loaded as Sam Travis lined out to end the game.

ON TAP

The Rainiers (0-1) host the Chihuahuas (1-0) at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the second game of this six-game opening homestand. Right-hander Logan Gilbert, the No. 4 prospect in the Mariners organization, is scheduled to make his debut for Tacoma.

This story will be updated.