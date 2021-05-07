Mariners pitching prospect Logan Gilbert set to make first start for Rainiers

Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Logan Gilbert warms up during workouts at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Mariners pitching prospect Logan Gilbert took the mound at Cheney Stadium last summer, too — but not quite like this.

When the minor league season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilbert, the No. 4 prospect in Seattle’s system per MLB Pipeline, joined more up-and-comers at Tacoma’s alternate site, training and pitching in intrasquad games, eager for his next opportunity to test hitters that weren’t wearing the same jersey.

Friday night in Tacoma, more than 600 days after his most recent minor league start with Double-A Arkansas in 2019, Gilbert will finally get that chance, when he is scheduled to make his Rainiers debut against El Paso.

“It feels like it’s been forever,” Gilbert following a workout Tuesday at Cheney Stadium. “That’s all we’re talking about in the locker room is just getting back out there and having real competition again.

“It really feels like it’s been how long it’s actually been, so we’re all fired up and ready to get out there.”

The feeling walking into Cheney Stadium this week — knowing the Rainiers are preparing to face a real Triple-A West opponent under the lights with fans in the seats — has been much different than last summer, he said.

“The team atmosphere getting back in here is a lot different than last year at the alternate site,” Gilbert said. “We’re wearing Tacoma stuff. Everybody’s ready for the season. This is our home field. That stuff matters. It’s good having that team atmosphere again.”

Gilbert is one of three of the Mariners’ top 10 prospects opening the season in Tacoma — outfielder Jarred Kelenic (No. 1) and switch-hitting catcher Cal Raleigh (No. 8) are the others — and his first Triple-A start is one of the most anticipated debuts among Seattle’s minor league affiliates this spring.

The power right-hander, who celebrated his 24th birthday Wednesday, likely would have debuted for the Mariners last summer, had it been a normal season.

Gilbert was the club’s top pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Florida’s Stetson University and jumped three levels of the minors in his first professional season in 2019. He finished with a 10-5 record and 2.13 ERA across 26 starts between Low-A West Virginia, High-A Modesto and Arkansas, and struck out 165 batters while walking 33 in 135 innings.

Without a minor league season last summer, Gilbert took advantage of the time in Tacoma to refine his pitch mix — which includes a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup — and the progress was evident in big league camp this spring.

“Logan spent a lot of time working on his secondary pitches,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said in March. “The changeup was outstanding the other day, along with the slider and the curveball.

“He’s got all four pitches. They’re all very high quality.”

Gilbert made one Cactus League appearance this spring, and remained in Arizona for minor league spring training with Kelenic, Raleigh and others when the Mariners broke camp. He said he built up to about 70 pitches his final outing there.

When the Mariners sent three starters to the injured list in April — James Paxton exited his first start with a forearm strain and has since had Tommy John surgery, Nick Margevicius is on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and ace Marco Gonzales with a forearm strain — many wondered if Gilbert might join the rotation earlier than expected.

But, the Mariners have remained consistent with their plans to get their prospects on the verge of the big leagues more experience at the upper levels of the minors, and Gilbert said he is focused on getting the most out of his work each day until the call from the Mariners comes.

“I think I’ve always taken a lot of pride in my work and what I do on the mound,” he said. “Of course the big picture I want to get to the bigs, I want to stay there for a long time, but from a day-to-day aspect, it doesn’t really change what I do, how I go about my business.

“Whether I have a bullpen or whatever it is, I’m trying to maximize my work for that day and know that I got better today than I was yesterday. I just have to remind myself of that and really stay focused on that.”

For now, he has turned his attention to competing against Triple-A hitters — including many who have big league experience — with advanced understandings of the strike zone and advanced approaches at the plate.

“It’s going to be fun just to compete and see guys with really mature approaches that have seen guys with really good stuff,” Gilbert said. “They know how to put together a good at-bats.”

Gilbert is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I’m feeling good with where I’m at with all of my pitches,” he said. “At the end of the day, I just have to go out there and live in the strike zone, hit my spots and execute.”