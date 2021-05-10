Mariners takeaways: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic, other up-and-comers off to quick starts in minors

Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Jarred Kelenic connects for a long fly during Thursday night’s season opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Following series against the Orioles and Rangers in the past week, the Mariners continue to hover above .500, and remain just outside of the lead in the AL West.

But, some of the most exciting developments in the past week have happened away from the big league club.

For the first time in more than 600 days, Seattle’s minor league affiliates — which are now Triple-A Tacoma, Double-A Arkansas, High-A Everett and Low-A Modesto — finally got the chance to play after last season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the four affiliates, which are loaded with prospects, opened their seasons last week, and early performances suggest some of these up-and-comers could be ready to contribute in Seattle sooner rather than later.

Through Saturday’s minor league games, Mariners affiliates were a combined 11-7, with Low-A Modesto leading the northern division of the Low-A West, and High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma each a game back in their divisions. Several of the organization’s top prospects are off to quick starts individually, too.

Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the top prospect in Seattle’s system per MLB Pipeline, already appears ready for a call from the Mariners through his first three Triple-A games.

The 21-year-old debuted for the Rainiers on Thursday, and crushed a pair of home runs in his first four at-bats of the season. Kelenic hit 6-for-14 through three games — all multi-hit games — with six runs scored, the two solo shots, five RBI, two walks, two strikeouts and a stolen base. He had an OPS of 1.357 entering Sunday.

“He’s a great player,” Rainiers manager Kristopher Negron said last week. “He’s young, but he’s a great player. It’s really exciting to see him get off to a nice start. … I’m really excited to see how the year unfolds for him.”

After swinging at the first pitch he saw opening the first inning for the Rainiers in his debut Thursday and grounding out to third, and then lining out to right field in his second at-bat, Kelenic patiently worked a 3-0 count in his third plate appearance.

Then he hammered an offering from left-hander Nick Ramirez, who the Padres optioned to Triple-A El Paso earlier in the week, over the fence.

Two innings later he turned on a 1-1 pitch from right-hander Mason Thompson, the No. 11 prospect in San Diego’s system, and sent another solo shot clear over the wall in right.

“I was going up my first at-bat, and I was hacking at the first pitch just to get the jitters out,” Kelenic said postgame. “ ... We’ve been waiting a while (to play). I was excited to get out there, but after that I got dialed back in.

“I haven’t faced a live pitcher in a week or so, so I knew my timing was probably going to be a little bit shaky. I even said to Dan Wilson in the dugout after my second at-bat, I took a great swing at a pitch and just got jammed a little bit and hit the fly ball to right.

“I was like, you better look out, because I’m on it now. And sure enough, next at-bat, he throws me a fastball up and I hit that one out. And the fourth at-bat, it was a slider that just kind of hung over the plate, and the rest is history.”

The Mariners have remained committed to their plan to get Kelenic — along with other top prospects in Tacoma like starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (No. 4) and catcher Cal Raleigh (No. 8) — more experience at the upper levels of the minors before they bring him up to the majors, but if he keeps turning out such productive performances, Kelenic may not be in Tacoma long.

“I think no matter where he’s at, once those lights turn on, he’s ready to play,” Negron said last week. “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to be distracting him. He’s so focused in where he’s at in his preparation and his work.”

Here’s a look at the performances of the other prospects in Seattle’s organization playing for minor league affiliates in their first week:

▪ No. 2 Julio Rodriguez (Everett): Rodriguez hit 5-for-20 with three runs scored, two doubles, two RBI, three walks, seven strikeouts and a stolen base through his first five games with the AquaSox.

▪ No. 3 Emerson Hancock (Everett): In his professional baseball debut Thursday, the right-hander, who is also Seattle’s most recent first-round pick, struck out three and walked one in two scoreless frames.

▪ No. 4 Logan Gilbert (Tacoma): Gilbert is projected to reach the big leagues this season and worked quickly and efficiently through his scheduled five innings Friday in his Triple-A debut, earning a win over El Paso. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits while striking out five on 67 pitches.

▪ No. 5 George Kirby (Everett): In his season debut Friday, the right-hander was tagged with a loss, allowing three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

▪ No. 7 Noelvi Marte (Modesto): Through his first five games in A-ball, the shortstop hit 5-for-20 with two runs scored, a double, three RBI, two walks, two strikeouts and a stolen base.

▪ No. 8 Cal Raleigh (Tacoma): The switch-hitting catcher hit 2-for-8 in his first two games with the Rainiers with one run scored, a double, home run — he hit a two-run blast in his debut — three RBI, one walk and two strikeouts. He’s also caught a runner stealing.

▪ No. 9 Juan Then (Everett): The right-hander was scheduled to make his season debut Sunday starting for the AquaSox.

▪ No. 10 Brandon Williamson (Everett): Williamson tossed four scoreless innings in his season debut Saturday, allowing two hits while striking out a career-high nine batters. The left-hander and three AquaSox relievers combined for a four-hit shutout of Hillsboro.

MARINERS SEND ANOTHER STARTING OPTION TO 10-DAY IL

The Mariners placed right-hander Ljay Newsome, who was pulled from his start Saturday against the Rangers early, on the 10-day injured list Sunday morning with right elbow inflammation.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said pregame Sunday that Newsome will undergo tests in the coming days.

“He needs to get an MRI and see what he’s got going on in there,” Servais said.

Newsome has made seven appearances (one start) for the Mariners this season, posting a 1-1 record and 7.98 ERA across 14 2/3 innings, and was one of Seattle’s options as a starter or multi-inning reliever.

Right-handed reliever J.T. Chargois was recalled from Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.

The Mariners will continue to lean on their stocked bullpen — which currently includes 10 relievers — to aid their ailing rotation. Seattle sent three starters to the IL in April, including left-handers James Paxton (forearm strain), who has since had Tommy John surgery, Nick Margevicius (shoulder inflammation), and ace Marco Gonzales (forearm strain).

“Just checking our numbers a couple days ago, we’re pretty much right in the middle of the pack for the American League in how much we use our bullpen,” Servais said. “We’re one of the best teams in the league as far as giving our guys rest. We haven’t thrown guys on back-to-back days too often.

“That is going to pick up. It’s part of what you have to do in the big leagues. But, kind of looking at where we’re at and how we compare within the league I think we’ve done a great job.”

Other notable roster moves in the past week include:

▪ Right-handed reliever Brandon Brennan, a former Rule 5 Draft pick by the Mariners, was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox.

▪ Free agent right-handed reliever Matt Pierpont was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Everett.

▪ Free agent right-handed reliever Ryan Dull was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Tacoma.

▪ Left-handed reliever Aaron Fletcher and right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills were recalled from Tacoma.

▪ Right-handed reliever Domingo Tapia was optioned to Tacoma.

▪ Right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a biceps strain.

T-MOBILE PARK OPENING VACCINATED-ONLY SECTIONS

Beginning the next homestand, which opens Thursday against Cleveland at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners will offer vaccinated-only seating sections.

“The program is part of an on-going effort by the Seattle Mariners to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the club announced in a release last week. “On Tuesday, the Mariners became the first Major League Baseball team to offer vaccines at games through a partnership with the City of Seattle and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. More announcements will be made in the coming days about additional partnerships across the Seattle business community to use Mariners games as a platform to incentivize vaccinations.”

For games between May 13-June 2, fans will be able to purchase tickets priced as low as $10 in vaccinated sections, which are open to fully vaccinated adults, and children ages 2-16 who provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing is not required in the vaccinated sections, but masks must still be worn.

Capacity in these sections is limited to about 5,000, in addition to the 9,000 allowed in the socially distanced sections of the park.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families and our community,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a release last week.

“Encouraging vaccinations and helping make them accessible to everyone will save lives. And once enough people are vaccinated, we can all get back to the things we love to do, like sitting with family and friends and enjoying a night at the ballpark.”

Any fans who show proof of being fully vaccinated — defined as two weeks past their final vaccine dose — will also have access to vaccine-only entries at the right field and center field gates, exclusive access to The ‘Pen and the Trident Deck.

They will also receive 20% off food and beverages, as well as regular priced merchandise at the team store (excluding autographed and game-used items) and a Mariners #SeaUsRise T-shirt.

More information on eligibility for fully vaccinated sections, as well as information on how to receive a vaccine at T-Mobile Park, is available on the club’s website.

ON DECK

The Mariners have a scheduled off day Monday before visiting Los Angeles to play the defending World Series champion Dodgers in a two-game set. Yusei Kikuchi is scheduled to start the first game of the series Tuesday, and Justin Dunn the second game Wednesday.

The club returns home Thursday for a four-game set against Cleveland followed by a three-game series against Detroit.