Seattle Mariners
Mariners call up top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert, who are expected to debut in homestand opener
The next wave of Mariners prospects will begin to arrive Thursday night in Seattle.
Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the organization’s top prospect per MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Logan Gilbert, the club’s No. 4 prospect, were both officially called up by the big league club Thursday morning.
Both Kelenic and Gilbert, who opened the season with Triple-A Tacoma, are expected to be in the lineup for the homestand opener against Cleveland, with Gilbert scheduled to make his first major league start.
The Mariners have also selected right-handed reliever Paul Sewald from Triple-A, while optioning left-handed reliever Aaron Fletcher, right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills and outfielder Taylor Trammell, the club’s No. 5 prospect who was Seattle’s Opening Day center fielder, to Tacoma.
Left-hander Nick Margevicius (thoracic outlet syndrome) and right-hander Ljay Newsome (elbow), who both made starts for the Mariners this season, were also transferred to the 60-day injured list in corresponding roster moves, while outfielder Braden Bishop was designated for assignment.
This story will be updated.
