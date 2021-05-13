Mariners call up top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert, who are expected to debut in homestand opener

Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Jarred Kelenic warms up before a game against El Paso on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

The next wave of Mariners prospects will begin to arrive Thursday night in Seattle.

Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the organization’s top prospect per MLB Pipeline, and right-hander Logan Gilbert, the club’s No. 4 prospect, were both officially called up by the big league club Thursday morning.

Both Kelenic and Gilbert, who opened the season with Triple-A Tacoma, are expected to be in the lineup for the homestand opener against Cleveland, with Gilbert scheduled to make his first major league start.

The Mariners have also selected right-handed reliever Paul Sewald from Triple-A, while optioning left-handed reliever Aaron Fletcher, right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills and outfielder Taylor Trammell, the club’s No. 5 prospect who was Seattle’s Opening Day center fielder, to Tacoma.

Left-hander Nick Margevicius (thoracic outlet syndrome) and right-hander Ljay Newsome (elbow), who both made starts for the Mariners this season, were also transferred to the 60-day injured list in corresponding roster moves, while outfielder Braden Bishop was designated for assignment.

This story will be updated.