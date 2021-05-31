Mariners takeaways: Ace Marco Gonzales scheduled to return to rotation this week

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) reacts after a double play during the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the San Francisco Giants in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, April 1, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The Mariners lead the American League in a category that has continually caused roster turnover the first two months of the season: injuries.

Entering Sunday’s series finale against the Rangers, the club had 15 players on the injured list, including 10 pitchers and five position players.

The only major league roster in baseball with more inactive players right now is the Mets, with 17.

For the Mariners, it has seemed in recent weeks that each time one player returns from the IL, another is placed on the list.

Sunday’s game was No. 54 this season, and the Mariners have sent 20 total players to the IL, already eclipsing last season’s total, which was 17 over the course of 60 games.

But, as much turnover as the roster has seen these first two months, stability seems on the way.

The Mariners are expected to return at least one of their key pieces this week — ace pitcher Marco Gonzales.

Gonzales is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game against the A’s in Seattle, and would be making his first appearance since late April.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said last week the Mariners will monitor Gonzales during the outing, and he is expected to pitch about three or four innings.

Seattle’s reliable left-hander was placed on the IL on April 29 with a left forearm strain after his most recent start against the Astros in Houston.

When speaking with reporters earlier this month, Gonzales said he felt some tightness in his forearm during that outing, and his forearm continued to feel more uncomfortable as the game progressed.

“Warming up for the sixth inning, I just kind of felt like I had a rock in my forearm,” he said. “Really tight. Couldn’t stretch it out. Was still able to throw strikes and compete. I wasn’t in a lot of pain, I just had some tightness.”

Gonzales said he spoke to the club’s training staff following that final inning, and following tests, he was eventually placed on the IL.

Gonzales had dealt with injuries in the past — including undergoing Tommy John surgery back in 2016 — but said he was happy with the progress he’s made during this month-long stay on the IL, and how he has been able to continually throw throughout the stay.

“I was able to continue playing light catch right after that, and kind of keep my arm moving, and that made me feel pretty confident in the structure of everything in there,” he said.

What has been frustrating for Gonzales during the time away from the mound, is just having to sit and watch games each night.

“But, I’ve been through my fair share of injuries before, and the way to get through it is to take it day by day, and not let the frustration overcome you at all, and try to channel it into the exercises and workouts,” he said.

Gonzales, Seattle’s Opening Day starter for the third consecutive season, was starting to find some rhythm in two quality starts before he was placed on the IL.

After leading the Mariners in starts (11) and innings (69-2/3) during the shortened 2020 season, with a 7-2 record and career-best 3.10 ERA, Gonzales struggled through his early outings this season. In his first three starts, he allowed 14 runs across his 15 1/3 innings.

But, the results took a positive turn against the defending World Series champion Dodgers on April 20, when Gonzales tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out six and walking one.

His next start in Houston, he completed six innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking three.

But, he was placed on the IL two days later.

In the weeks since, Gonzales said he has enjoyed watching Seattle’s young group continue to progress.

“Being able to sit back and watch these guys go to work, I’ve learned a lot about my teammates, I’ve learned a lot about the pitching staff and the bullpen, and they’re just gritty,” he said.

“We have guys that just put in the work and go out, want to have fun and win games. Honestly it’s been a joy to watch.”

Gonzales is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 28 1/3 innings across five starts this season.

TRAMMELL NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mariners outfield prospect Taylor Trammell has continually filled up box scores since he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma the second week of May.

Trammell’s production has been so impressive he was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week for May 17-23.

The 23-year-old hit safely in each of the six games the Rainiers played during that week, finished 11-for-25 (.440) at the plate, and also ranked among the top five in the league in hits, extra-base hits (seven), doubles (five), RBI (seven), slugging percentage (.880), OPS (1.287) and total bases (22).

He hasn’t slowed down since.

Entering Sunday, through 15 games with Tacoma, Trammell is hitting .413/.435/.810 with 10 runs scored, seven doubles, six home runs, 17 RBI, two walks to 16 strikeouts and two stolen bases.

“There’s a toolset there that is electric when it’s all clicking,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said earlier this month.

Trammell debuted as Seattle’s Opening Day center fielder this season and hit .157/.255/.337 with three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, two stolen bases and 10 walks to 41 strikeouts in 27 games.

ON DECK

The Mariners wrap up this homestand with three games against the A’s beginning Monday. Rookie Logan Gilbert, Gonzales and Chris Flexen are scheduled to start during the series.

The club then departs for a 10-game road trip, and will travel to play four games against the Angels in Los Angeles before visiting Detroit and Cleveland for three games each.