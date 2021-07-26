Mariners takeaways: Haniger continues offensive surge, Seattle signs third-rounder Morales

Seattle Mariners’ Mitch Haniger (17) is greeted by Jake Bauers, center, after Haniger hit a two-run home run to score Bauers against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Luis Torrens checked in with a single. Jarred Kelenic drew a walk, and so did Jake Bauers. The bases were loaded, and with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of a tie game, the stage was set for Mitch Haniger.

In a crucial, borderline-season-altering game, it was up to the outfielder to deliver the Mariners their 22nd one-run win of the year in front of a crowd that eclipsed 30,000 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.

With two home runs already to his name that night — and a double that came up only a few feet shy of another — Haniger was the last batter any Oakland reliever wanted to see at the plate. His first offering from A’s closer Lou Trivino bounced in the dirt, and past a lunging Aramis Garcia. Kelenic raced home, and the Mariners grabbed the lead in their most important series of the season.

“Oftentimes, you try to get a little nastier, or make it a little bit harder or tighter, or whatever you want to call it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais after Seattle’s eighth walk-off win this season. “He just overcooked it. And we’ll take it.”

It was a moment that amplified Haniger’s impact, even if he never had to swing the bat. His run over the last month included American League Player of the Week honors last week, when the outfielder hit .455 and mashed two home runs in Seattle’s first series after the All-Star break in Anaheim. From June 25 on, he reached safely in 20 straight games, with an 11-game hit streak in between.

“It was cool. I was happy,” Haniger said of receiving Player of the Week honors. “I felt good going into this series, and it’s always good getting recognized, especially with so many great players in this league.”

Before April’s season opener, Haniger hadn’t taken the field since June 2019. A ruptured testicle derailed the remainder of that season, and a trio of back and core injuries wiped away the prospect of a 2020 return.

Yet Haniger, now in his age-30 season, continues to play a large role on a club in the midst of a meaningful stretch of baseball in late July. He’s only one homer shy of his career-high of 26 set in 2018, and remains a staple near the top of the lineup.

“It feels a lot like (2018),” Haniger said. “We were in it, we were winning a lot of games. It feels very similar. Tonight, you could really feel the energy in the crowd tonight. It was a packed house. It was fun, it was awesome, and it plays a big difference when we’re at home and we have a lot of fans in the seats.”

Haniger embraces “riding the wave,” in reference to the ups and downs of a big league season, but the former All-Star’s 2021 ride has been a relatively smooth one. His worst month offensively came in May, when much of the Seattle team suffered a hitting slump, but his average never dipped below .245. He hit just four home runs in June — his lowest monthly total this year — but has seven in July after Saturday’s multi-homer night.

“He has got some kind of mobility,” Servais said of his outfielder. “The way his body works, and how he’s able to cover balls and get out over the plate, and pull balls as strong as he is into left center field, that’s special stuff. There’s not many guys that can do that, so he’s in a great spot.”

Even if some consider the Mariners to have exceeded expectations four months into the year, Haniger doesn’t believe it. He’s happy with how the club has performed, but he isn’t surprised by it.

There were struggles in May, but overall, the team has played great baseball, Haniger says. They play solid defense, and pitch well. They put together great at-bats, and their lineup is “gritty.” And even if the offense can’t put up 15 hits every night, they find a way to win.

“I feel like that’s kind of been our theme all year. We’re never out of games,” Haniger said. “We’ve come from big deficits, and we’ve come from small ones, and I think one through nine putting together good at-bats, and swinging at good pitches, and trying to keep a good focus, and keeping things really simple … that pays off.”

DREAM BECOMES REALITY FOR MICHAEL MORALES

Michael Morales sat inside T-Mobile Park, inking his $1.5 million deal that made him a Mariner, sporting a jersey with No. 9.

It was the number his great uncle donned throughout his professional career. Morales wore it through his high school and amateur days, but Thursday brought a new milestone — it was time for the 18-year-old to wear it professionally, too.

Morales, a Vanderbilt pitching commit drafted by the Mariners in the third round earlier this month, had officially signed his professional deal.

“It’s starting to feel real,” Morales said in the moments after signing his contract. “When the draft … happened, it happened so fast, it didn’t feel real at all. Now, this is beginning to feel real and I’m officially a part of the organization. That’s probably the best part.”

Singing a big league contract was the icing on the cake of what Morales said was a long day, though his parents had it much easier. When the 18-year-old third spent the afternoon receiving his physical and navigating through pre-signing procedures, his parents bombarded his phone with photos and messages describing their less-stressful day, including a stop at Pike Place Market, a walk down to Puget Sound, and a visit to a local seafood restaurant.

The family visited a local pizza joint the night before, and they most definitely were fans of the Seattle food scene.

“The food (here) is different,” he said in approval.

But signing with a professional baseball organization was a day the East Pennsboro High School grad dreamt about for years. It came true Thursday.

“(It’s) pretty surreal,” Morales said. “I had a few dreams about it actually leading up to this moment, so it definitely went how you’d imagine. ... It was probably one of the best feelings in the world to be able to actually make it official. …. Being able to sign with a professional organization, and now having that opportunity and to actually be a part of one … it’s amazing.”

Morales’ trip to Seattle was short-lived, but for good reason. He reported immediately to Arizona over the weekend, where he’ll begin training in the Mariners’ minor league system.

The first pitcher taken by the Mariners in this year’s draft — and the final high schooler — Morales was a Vanderbilt commit before signing with Seattle. He mixes in a fastball, curveball, and changeup, touching upwards of 94 miles per hour with solid command. He prioritizes analytics and mechanics, and hopes to increase the efficacy of his motion with Seattle’s development team.

Seattle, known for spending their most valuable draft capital on college-level talent, took a much different approach in 2021, using their first three picks to draft high school players before drafting college players with their final 17 selections.

In 2018, the Mariners drafted Stetson right-hander Logan Gilbert in the first round. In 2019, Seattle took Elon product George Kirby in the first round, and in 2020, Georgia standout Emerson Hancock was their first off the board.

All three pitchers had college experience, and Morales became the exception to that mold.

“Today was great, but I’m also looking forward to going to Arizona,” Morales said. “Being able to get to work, meet the staff, get after it a little bit. … I’m definitely eager to hear what the Mariners want to do with me moving forward to be able to find what we’re looking for in terms of velocity and stuff like that.”

When Morales discusses his movement and mechanics, he’s focused on his motion and maintaining lower amounts of stress on his body. He wants to get down the mound easier, while adding momentum behind his pitches. He’s had time to speak with Jerry Dipoto, but not regarding analytics, and when he did speak to the Mariners general manager, he admitted to not remembering the bulk of the conversation.

“I’m not going to lie. It all went so fast and it was such a blur that I don’t remember a lot of it,” Morales said with a chuckle. “They seem happy to have me, and I know Mr. (Scott) Hunter said that it’s official. I’m a Mariner now.”

DIPOTO WANTS TO ADD AT DEADLINE, NEXT SEASON STILL A PRIORITY

The trade deadline sits less than a week away, and Dipoto has yet to make a move. The Mariners’ general manager has a plan, and is sticking to it.

Seattle sits just one-and-a-half games behind Oakland in the wild-card race. With the Blue Jays and Yankees also in the mix, it was uncertain in previous weeks whether Dipoto would add talent in an attempt to accelerate Seattle’s contention push.

Dipoto says that’s exactly what he wants to do, given the talent brought in are contract-controlled beyond this offseason. He told Danny O’Neil and Paul Gallant on 710 ESPN Seattle that trading away rising prospects or productive major league pieces makes little sense if the returns include expiring contracts this winter.

“What we don’t think makes a great deal of sense is forfeiting any real significant part of our future for short term rental-type gains,” Dipoto said on the radio show. “So we are focused on players who would be part of the Mariners beyond just 2021. And until further notice, that’s our only focus.”

But if the Mariners find a team willing to be a “dance partner,” Dipoto said a move to improve the team could signify a vote of confidence among Seattle’s already-young core.

They’re interested in adding a starting pitcher, a position decimated by injuries throughout the year. So much so, in fact, that the Mariners continue to roll out a four-man rotation with a bullpen opener every fifth day. They could make a move for a second baseman, Dipoto suggested, or another right-handed bat in a lineup loaded with left-handed hitters.

Seattle has less than a week to make a move with the trade deadline set for Friday.

“There is a certain level of confidence that that group has to go out and play every night,” Dipoto said. “The reason why we are where we are in the standings is because of what players in that room have done. It would be a vote of confidence to show them that, ‘Here, we believe what you’re doing.’ … We really want to do that.”

TRANSACTION COUNTER

On July 21, Seattle selected the contract of pitcher Darren McCaughan. He debuted Wednesday at Coors Field in Colorado, throwing five hitless innings and becoming just the seventh player in major league history to do so.

“I think that the mentality of attacking hitters has been really good for me,” McCaughan said after his major league debut. “You get in an 0-1 count, and you don’t have to be as (fine-tuned) … just the mentality of really believing in myself, knowing that I do belong here … just taking it one pitch at a time.”

With Seattle rolling out a four-man rotation while pitchers Justus Sheffield and Justin Dunn continue working their way back from the injured list, McCaughan is scheduled to start Monday against Houston.

With reliever Casey Sadler returning from the 60-day IL — and no additional room for him on the active roster — the Mariners designated reliever Rafael Montero for assignment.

“I have to say, without a doubt, all my years in the big-leagues … tremendous person, and the most unlucky pitcher I’ve ever been around, when you look at the numbers and how it worked out,” Servais said of Montero. “But I’ve often said, it’s a do-good league. You do good, you stay, and it is about results.”

On Sunday, Seattle recalled right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Tacoma, and optioned infielder Donovan Walton back to the Rainiers.

ON DECK

After taking three of four from the Athletics, the Mariners kick off a three-game set with Houston at T-Mobile Park Monday. They’re just a game and a half behind Oakland for an American League wild-card spot.

They’ll get a day off Thursday, and a weekend series against the struggling Rangers comes next.

“We’ve got momentum on our side right now,” Servais said. “And we’re going to ride this as long as we can.”