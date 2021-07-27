Tears, anger in Mariners clubhouse as shock trade sends closer Kendall Graveman to Astros

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Kendall Graveman reacts as Mariners third baseman Dylan Moore catches a line drive hit by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

In his new hat and pullover, Kendall Graveman held back tears. He was shocked.

Just a day after helping the Mariners defeat the Astros in what was a magical, can-you-believe-it comeback victory, the once-paramount piece in the Seattle bullpen had been traded to Houston.

Tears were shed in the clubhouse. Mariners fans, for the most part, were confused. And players, more than anything else, felt betrayed.

Graveman, Seattle’s go-to reliever in high-leverage moments, was packaged Tuesday alongside Rafael Montero to the Houston Astros. In return, the Mariners received infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

Some Seattle players were stunned by the news. Marco Gonzales went to his Instagram account to tell Graveman “we wouldn’t be here without you,” and that players, including himself, were still awaiting an explanation.

General Manager Jerry Dipoto said that while this move may be the first of the week leading up to the deadline, it would not be the last, leaving speculation as to how this move will influence others. He added that his next moves will “make a little bit more sense to the guys,” and that they’re still committed to adding to the team.

It wasn’t an easy goodbye for Graveman.

“I’ve told a lot of them that I love ‘em,” Graveman said. He had to apologize for his emotion.

“And I do. I love those guys. That’s the message that I want to leave. Outside of baseball, I told a lot of them, ‘I don’t care how you perform on the field. I love you as a person.’”

Graveman tossed 33 innings for the Mariners this season, allowing just 15 hits and three earned runs. He walked eight, struck out 34, and tallied 10 saves. He was a fan favorite, and a team favorite.

The Mariners — now winners of four straight — brought their deficit in the wild-card race to just a single game after Monday’s come-from-behind victory against the Astros. Their recent performance put increasing pressure on the front office from both a contention-hungry fan base and young team to bolster their roster for a playoff push.

“We’re right there on the edge of this thing, so certainly you would like to have them make moves and get the team as good as we possibly can,” Kyle Seager said Sunday.

Despite Graveman’s superior season to this point, he’s set to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Mariners, and fully committed to a bullpen role after recovering from a benign bone tumor in his spine. In short, Houston traded Toro and Smith for Montero and two months of Graveman’s services.

Graveman wanted to help build Seattle from the ground up, and see it flourish into a winning culture with an atmosphere similar to what T-Mobile Park had seen over the previous days. He invested the last year and a half of his career to do it.

“The relationships that were built… to leave clubhouse staff, officers that I know in the bullpen, as a human, that’s tough. But in the same breath, what an exciting opportunity to come (to Houston), to be a part of a winning team and winning culture that’s already been built.”

Abraham Toro had just finished his pregame meal as a member of the Astros when he received the news. He took hitting reps in his Houston pullover. Then, Astros manager Dusty Baker called Toro into his office.

“I kind of knew something was up,” Toro said.

Baker told Toro he had been traded, but instead of packing his bags and jumping on a flight, he had a much easier commute.

Toro got up, and walked to the Mariners clubhouse.

“I was surprised, obviously, but I’m just glad to be on this team,” Toro said before Tuesday’s game. “It’s a good team with a lot of young talent. I guess it’s good news that they want me here, so I feel like I can help this team win.”

Toro won’t turn 25 until December, and has yet to enter arbitration. He’s a switch-hitting infielder with power. He’s patient, versatile on defense, and can run the bases well, Dipoto said.

Joe Smith, 37, is a 14-year veteran reliever. A consistent journeyman, his production took a downturn this season, while his earned run average ballooned to 7.48 through 27 appearances. He’ll look to rebound in Seattle, his seventh big league team.

Dipoto said Smith was a clubhouse leader in the greatest sense.

“As we move forward to the trade deadline, we have been pretty open in sharing the idea of trying to address both present and future,” General Manager Jerry Dipoto said. “And we remain actively engaged in the market and trying to address upgrades now that will give us a chance to be as competitive as we can over the next 60 games and hopefully in the postseason.”