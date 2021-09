Rookie Meyers has HR, 4 RBIs as Astros rout Mariners 11-2

Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) tries to field an RBI single by Houston Astros’ Jake Meyers as left fielder Jake Bauers (5) watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Astros rookie Jake Meyers homered and drove in four runs as Houston jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and sailed to an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Kikuchi (7-8) allowed three hits but was done in by an error behind him and four walks, which equaled a season high, over 1 2/3 innings in his shortest start this season. He gave up six runs, four earned.

The victory ended a two-game skid for the AL West leaders and snapped Seattle’s five-game winning streak.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. (11-4) permitted four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts in six innings for his third consecutive win.

Kikuchi faced Houston for the third time in four starts and for the sixth time this season. He pitched seven shutout innings against the Astros in his last start but did not factor in the decision in a 4-0 win last Tuesday.

Things haven’t gone nearly as well for him in Houston this year, and Monday was his second straight tough start at Minute Maid Park after he tied a career high by permitting seven runs in 2 2/3 innings on Aug. 20.

This time, he walked Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel and Kyle Tucker to load the bases with no outs in the second. Aledmys Díaz reached on a fielder’s choice as an error by second baseman Abraham Toro allowed two runs to score.

Two pitches later, Meyers sent a changeup from Kikuchi to left field for a three-run homer that extended the lead to 5-0.

Jose Altuve doubled with one out and Yordan Alvarez’s RBI double with two outs made it 6-0 and chased Kikuchi.

Toro, traded from Houston in July, drove in two runs on a double in the third to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Meyers added an RBI single in a two-run fifth to push the margin to 8-2.

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run double as the Astros tacked on three more in the sixth.

The Mariners loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Cal Raleigh grounded into a double play to end the game and give Brandon Bielak his first career save.

Bielak gave up one hit and four walks in three scoreless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Manager Dusty Baker said RHP Zack Greinke (health and safety protocols) could return to the ballpark and throw a bullpen this weekend. Baker isn’t sure when Greinke will return to the rotation. ... RHP Andre Scrubb (right shoulder strain) struck out two and walked one in one inning during his second rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Sugar Land. ... RHP Pedro Báez (right shoulder soreness) has started throwing on flat ground.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.32 ERA) opposes Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.14) when the series continues Tuesday night.