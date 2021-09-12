Gilbert sharp as Diamondbacks hurt Mariners again in 5-4 win

Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford stands on the field after he flew out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Tyler Gilbert gave up two hits in another sharp outing, Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday.

Arizona did more damage to the Mariners’ AL wild-card hopes with its second straight win, taking the series from a team that was surging just two days ago. Seattle is now three games behind Boston for the second wild-card spot with the Red Sox coming to town Monday for a three-game series.

It was the first road series win for the Diamondbacks since April 23-25 when they took two of three from Atlanta.

Asked if he remembered the last road series win, David Peralta paused and said: “Today. That’s in the past. I don’t care about the past. Today is a good day.”

The Diamondbacks broke open a 1-1 game with four consecutive hits off reliever Anthony Misiewicz (4-5) to start the sixth inning. Henry Ramos’ two-run double made it 3-1 and rookie Seth Beer finished off the string of hits with an RBI single.

Gilbert (2-2) allowed two hits – solo home runs by Mitch Haniger in the fourth and Dylan Moore in the sixth – over 5 1/3 innings. The rookie left-hander, who started his career with a no-hitter last month, struck out two in his sixth start.

“I felt I threw well minus one pitch,” Gilbert said. “I would say Haniger, I thought that was a good pitch to him, and he put it out over center field. I mean it was a good swing. But the one pitch I wish I could take back was the one to Moore. That changeup kind of hung.”

Four relievers combined for 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief before J.B. Wendelken gave up an infield single to Luis Torrens and a two-run homer to Jarred Kelenic on a nine-pitch at-bat. But he finished the ninth with a strikeout and a putout at first to earn his first save.

Seattle had just 10 hits in its two losses to Arizona.

“You’re hoping to do a little bit more against the Diamondbacks offensively,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “... Some days it’s there, some days it’s not. We’re looking forward to the next series. We can’t do anything about what just happened.”

MORE BEER

Beer, the Diamondbacks rookie designated hitter, is off to a fast start. After hitting a home run in his first career at-bat on Friday, Beer has hit safely in all three career games. He doubled in the third Sunday for Arizona’s first hit and finished 2 for 4 with a run. Manager Torey Lovullo said Beer may make his first appearance at first base during the series at the Los Angeles Dodgers this week.

ROSTER MOVE

The Mariners have reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the bereavement list. He’s scheduled to make his regular start Tuesday when Seattle hosts Boston. The team optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-9, 4.32) takes the mound when Arizona travels to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. He is 1-2 with a 2.19 ERA in his last four starts with 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.10) takes the mound against Boston on Monday with a chance to make up ground in the wild-card race. He’s lost his last three decisions.