Steve Kerr: James Wiseman will be Warriors starting center ‘before too long’

Even if James Wiseman does not start at center for the Warriors in Tuesday's season opener, head coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman will be the team's regular starter "before too long."

"Clearly he is our long-term starting center," Kerr said Saturday. "When we feel that he's ready for that, then we'll put him out there."

Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the draft, will likely make his Warriors debut Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiseman did not play in Golden State's three preseason games after testing positive for the coronavirus prior to training camp.

Meanwhile, forward Draymond Green is doubtful to play Tuesday after suffering a mild muscle strain to his right foot in Friday's scrimmage. An MRI did not show a serious injury, and he will accompany the Warriors on their upcoming four-game trip. Like Wiseman, Green did not play in either of Golden State's preseason games.

After missing all of training camp, Wiseman returned to practice this week and participated in his first full scrimmage Friday, when he got a run with guard Stephen Curry and the other starters. The Warriors have been impressed with his size, athleticism and intelligence.

"He just looked like he picked a lot of things up in the last few days," said Kerr, who has been instructing the rookie to play with more patience in recent practices. "Even though there was a ton of energy, there was less wild energy. There was more of an awareness."

If Wiseman does not start Tuesday, Kerr said, it's unclear who will be named the opening-night starter. Kevon Looney started all three preseason games, but Marquese Chriss — who started in his final 18 games last season — got the start in the second half against the Kings Thursday. The overall rotation will factor into Kerr's decision.

"Both (Looney) and Marquese play well with Steph. They're both really good pick-and-roll players," Kerr said. "I'll probably take a look at what the rotation would be in the second quarter and determine which one I prefer to have out there."