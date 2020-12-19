Michael Kidd-Gilchrist waived by Knicks

NEW YORK — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s Knicks career never got off the ground.

The former No. 2 overall pick will be waived by the Knicks, a source confirmed, after he missed the entire preseason because of an illness.

Despite signing a non-guaranteed deal, Kidd-Gilchrist was considered a strong candidate for a final roster spot because of his pedigree as a former No. 2 overall pick and his longtime connection to Knicks executive William Wesley. But Kidd-Gilchrist got sick early in training camp and wasn’t active for the four preseason games.

The 27-year-old didn’t have COVID-19, according to league sources, and the Knicks have had no players test positive since training camp started.

Kidd-Gilchrist’s departure leaves the Knicks with the maximum 15 guaranteed contracts. It also means the Knicks now have only four former Kentucky Wildcats, which, according to MSG Network, is still a franchise record for players on the roster from one school.