The Bulls returned to play, officially experiencing empty stands for the first time in a 124-104 loss to Hawks

CHICAGO — Before Wednesday night’s season opener, the Chicago Bulls competed in their last regular-season game at the United Center on March 10, a 108-103 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers played 288 days ago in front of 17,837 fans. The team left for Orlando, Fla., the following day, never considering the chance it could be nine months before their next meaningful NBA game.

But after four preseason games, the Bulls finally kicked off their 2020-21 season against the Atlanta Hawks, returning from an extended layoff to empty seats because of the coronavirus.

Their first game back was a clunker, a 124-104 loss that was not as close as the score indicated. The Bulls were a disaster on defense, giving up a franchise record 42 points in the first quarter. They trailed by as many as 40 points in the game.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points and Lauri Markkanen added 21, but the team looked disjointed on offense all night. Their defense offered little resistance as Hawks guard Trae Young scored 37 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

Wednesday's game — and the four preseason tuneups that preceded it — gave the Bulls their first chance to experience games without fans. Players say they don’t really notice the empty arena much at first, suggesting it’s easy to get tunnel vision once the ball is tipped. It’s when the action slows down — a timeout, a dead ball or a free throw — where the silence becomes noticeable.

“Then you get a chance to take a breath and look around a little bit,” LaVine said. “You really see you’re the only people in the gym.”

After the pandemic upended the 2019-20 season for the Bulls — who were not one of the 22 teams invited to the league’s bubble in Orlando — they and the rest of the NBA will try to navigate the start of this season as positive COVID-19 cases reach record levels.

The Bulls have already had their own bouts with the virus. Garrett Temple tested positive for the virus before the start of training camp and just returned to practice this week. Noah Vonleh, in camp trying out for a roster spot, also tested positive and because of contract tracing a couple of his teammates (Tomas Satoransky, Devon Dotson) had to self quarantine and only recently returned to practice this week.

And the NBA made it one day into the season before its first postponement, a matchup between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder was pushed back because three Rockets players tested positive or had inconclusive test results.

“We’re testing all the time and talking to our guys about the safety of everyone, but a lot of this stuff is possibly inevitable,” head coach Billy Donovan said before the game. “I think from our standpoint you have to deal with what it is you’re dealing with, with people being out, but this is something that’s going to be going on for quite some time. And it makes it very, very challenging.

“It’s not just us, the whole league is dealing with this. You could have rotations one night and it’s totally different the next night. You could have guys available one game and they might not be available the next game, so that makes it hard.’'

It’s another layer to one of the most unusual seasons in Bulls history.

The team is usually one of the league leaders in attendance, and even with a dip last season as the team missed the playoffs for the third straight season, they still ranked 11th in the league with nearly 19,000 fans a game. But for at least the start of the season, the team announced they will not allow fans at all inside the United Center.

“And we have a big arena here at the UC,” rookie forward Patrick Williams said. “So it’s not like some other places or even in the bubble where it was blocked off. It’s really spacious in there.”

Before the preseason, LaVine could not remember playing a game without at least some fans. There were AAU games in nearly empty gyms, but always a few people in the crowd. Even as a kid, he joked, at least your parents are in the stands.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” LaVine said. “Even watching the games from [Tuesday], you gotta bring your own energy. It was like that in preseason. But when it’s for real, we really have to be together because there really isn’t anybody else out there with you.”