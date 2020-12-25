Warriors fall to Bucks, 138-99, despite flashes from Wiseman, Curry

The first two games of the season marked a litmus test for these Warriors and, after falling, 138-99, to the Bucks in Milwaukee Friday, it’s clear they have a long way to go before joining the class of the NBA.

Though rookie center James Wiseman (18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks) and point guard Stephen Curry (19 points on 6-for-17 shooting, 2 of 10 from 3-point range, six assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes) showed signs of a strong two-man game, they did not get much help from a supporting cast that struggled to make 3-pointers and defend Milwaukee’s shooters.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton (31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, five assists, four rebounds) helped power a 20-4 run between the third and fourth quarters that opened up a 35-point lead. The Warriors (0-2) — who finished 10 of 45 from 3-point range — did not have the offensive firepower to get back into the game while the Bucks shot 54.1% from beyond the arc. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists before sitting.

Having lost to the Nets (1-0) and Bucks (1-1) by a combined 65 points, the Warriors have a lot of work in front of them if they are to return to the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Getting Draymond Green (foot) back will help organize the offense and fortify the defense, but Golden State also needs better contributions from its wing tandem of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins. Fortunately for them, the final two games of this four-game trip are not as daunting, starting with the Bulls Sunday in Chicago and concluding Tuesday in Detroit.