Magic can’t shake shooting slump, fall to Thunder

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic couldn’t overcome a 37% shooting performance as they absorbed a 108-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at Amway Center.

The Magic came in averaging a league-best 33.8 points in the fourth quarter, but they managed just 17 points during the final 12 minutes and couldn’t catch the Thunder. Orlando got within 90-89 on a Dwayne Bacon three-point play with 9:37 to play but scored just two points during the next 5:17.

Nikola Vucevic recorded his fifth double-double of the season with a season-high 30 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead the Magic (4-2), who lost for the second straight game.

Terrence Ross, back after missing a game because of hamstring irritation, finished with 26 points and moved past Tracy McGrady for 94th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list (1,082) with a season-high four 3-pointers.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and eight assists for Orlando.

Darius Bazley finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds — both season highs — to lead the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak. George Hill scored 18 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 16 for Oklahoma City (2-3).

Ross made his presence felt immediately, hitting his first four shots and sparking a 22-9 run that turned a 15-7 deficit into a 29-24 lead.

But after a Ross layup created a 33-26 lead, the Magic proceeded to score just 18 points during the final 13:31 of the first half. Orlando was 7 of 28 from the field, including 1 of 8 from the 3-point line, and committed four turnovers. Of those misses, 11 were from 15 feet or closer.

At one point, the Magic were just 2 of 14 from the field.

Luckily, Vucevic was in a groove, and his 16 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting helped the Magic stay close. Orlando trailed 52-51 at halftime.

Evan Fournier missed the game with lower back spasms. Michael Carter-Williams started in place of Fournier, who had to leave Thursday’s game in the first quarter with the injury.

The Magic also played without rookie forward Chuma Okeke, who sustained a bone bruise to his left knee on Thursday. Gary Clark moved into the backup power forward spot with Okeke out.

Orlando returns to action Monday at 7 p.m. when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be the first of two straight games between the teams, who will meet again Wednesday at Amway Center.

