Aaron Gordon comes up big, Magic roll past Cavs to end skid

Aaron Gordon scored 13 of his season-high 24 points during a decisive third quarter as the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-83 to snap a two-game losing streak.

Nikola Vucevic was the only other Magic starter to reach double-figure scoring with 23 points. Terrence Ross scored 15 points, while Khem Birch recorded 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Orlando (5-2).

Collin Sexton scored 24 points to lead Cleveland (4-3).

Facing one of the NBA’s top defensive teams, the Magic regained some of the offensive spark they had lost during their past two games, when they failed to reach 100 points.

They can thank Gordon for much of that.

Gordon sank 5 of 6 shots in the third quarter, including his three 3-point attempts, to kickstart the Magic. They outscored the Cavaliers 36-13 during the final 10:44 of the quarter to break open what was a two-point lead at halftime.

Markelle Fultz also played a big role in the quarter. After five first-half turnovers, Fultz recorded four points and six assists without turning the ball over.

During the pivotal third period, Orlando was 14 of 22 from the field and hit 6 of 10 3-pointers. The Magic closed with a season-high 15 3-pointers to help overcome 21 turnovers the Cavaliers turned into 26 points.

Gordon, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as he doubled his season output from behind the arc. Gordon was just 3 of 20 from the 3-point line entering the game.

Evan Fournier missed the game while he continues to recover from back spasms that first flared up Thursday. Chuma Okeke and James Ennis also missed the game.

The Magic and Cavaliers face each other again Wednesday night at 7 from Amway Center. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Florida. It will close a four-game homestand for Orlando, which is scheduled to play Friday in Houston and Saturday in Dallas.