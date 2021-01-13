LeBron James continues to lead Lakers’ road dominance in rout over Thunder

LeBron James sized up Oklahoma City center Isaiah Roby on the wing early in the third quarter, dribbling the ball back and forth between his leg four times before gathering for a side-step and launching a 3-pointer that settled into the net while being fouled.

James turned around and looked into the stands, his head bobbing, his teammates in awe at their leader making yet another 3-pointer on this night that the Lakers made easy work of the Thunder, 128-99, Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

He made the free throw to compete the four-point play that gave the Lakers another 24-point lead like they had in the second quarter, part of James’ 26 points on 9-for-20 shooting, 5-for-8 on 3s.

He did all this in just 27 minutes, taking a seat on the bench and putting on his mask on with nine minutes, 15 seconds left and the Lakers holding a 102-76 lead.

James began his 3-point blitz with three triples in the second quarter, the shots coming in a barrage. He then hit the Thunder for back-to-back 3s in the third quarter, showing that his 3-point game was still on point.

For good measure, James added six rebounds and seven assists in doing more than his share to help the Lakers win their seventh straight road game this season, the longest in franchise history.

They won all three games on this trip by an average of 21.3 points per game, sending them home with the best record in the NBA at 10-3.

It all looked so easy for the Lakers in the second quarter, a lead of 46-32 early in the second coming seemingly without a sweat.

Anthony Davis was having his way, having scored 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter.

Then James took over in the second quarter, scoring 11 points for 15 at the half.

But then the Lakers got sloppy and started to look bored, their attention span waning more than enough to give the Thunder some confidence.

With a quick little blitz, the Thunder closed out the second on a 14-2 run against a Lakers team now sleepwalking toward the intermission, their big lead down to 58-46 at the half.

But Oklahoma City’s surge didn’t last, as the Lakers built their lead to as much as 31 points.